You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters to the Editor

300 Constituents Ask Mike Lawler to Back Out of Trump Donor Event

April 13, 2023

Rep. Lawler,

It has come to our attention that this Friday, you plan to attend a Republican National Committee donor retreat headlined by Donald Trump in Nashville. This comes shortly after Donald Trump was indicted in criminal court and two Democrats were expelled from the Tennessee legislature for exercising their First Amendment rights.

Your willingness to appear with a former President who incited an insurrection against our democracy, at a donor retreat in a state currently experiencing its own democratic crisis, is extremely worrying. We are worried about the future of democracy in this country and are concerned by your willingness to stand beside those so firmly committed to anti-democracy policies.

We are asking that you choose not to attend this donor retreat and publicly reject the authoritarian, anti-democracy campaign currently being waged by Donald Trump.

We are constituents of New York’s 17th Congressional District who represent the diversity of our communities and come from all corners of the district. Donald Trump does not represent our values and we ask that you make it clear whether he represents yours or not.

(Signatories available to read here :

