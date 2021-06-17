June 17, 2021

For the past 13 summers, the Greenburgh Town Hall has run an incredible internship at the local government level. Town Clerk Judith Beville, Town Attorney Tim Lewis, Commissioner of Planning Garrett Duquesne and I are excited about our 2021 summer internship program. The program will run for six weeks, starting on Tuesday July 6th, and ending Thursday August 12th. The program will go from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We are also happy to say that this year’s internship program will be both in-person, with masks required, and virtual.

The program is designed to give students an introduction to local government, through authentic hands-on experiences ranging from working with the leaders of town departments to organizing campaigns. In the past we have had our interns campaign to address the need to repair some of our local “state” roads, and due to their own efforts the state responded and in the next several years those state roads received the required attention they needed. Students organized efforts to promote organic food recycling years before any local government started the program. There are many other activities you will be doing such as preparing public service announcements, hosting cable TV programs, meeting with interesting and successful leaders, speaking at Town Board meetings and learning how to advocate for legislation.

The Town of Greenburgh welcomes you to the program and we hope to see you this summer! Please confirm your participation within the next week if interested in participating. Please email Judith Beville, program coordinator, at JBeville@greenburghny.com and Paul Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

