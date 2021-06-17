Community Board Published 5 mins ago5 mins ago June 17, 2021 For the past 13 summers, the Greenburgh Town Hall has run an incredible internship at the local government level. Town Clerk Judith Beville, Town Attorney Tim Lewis, Commissioner of Planning Garrett Duquesne and I are excited about our 2021 summer internship program. The program will run for six weeks, starting on Tuesday July 6th, and ending Thursday August 12th. The program will go from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We are also happy to say that this year’s internship program will be both in-person, with masks required, and virtual. The program is designed to give students an introduction to local government, through authentic hands-on experiences ranging from working with the leaders of town departments to organizing campaigns. In the past we have had our interns campaign to address the need to repair some of our local “state” roads, and due to their own efforts the state responded and in the next several years those state roads received the required attention they needed. Students organized efforts to promote organic food recycling years before any local government started the program. There are many other activities you will be doing such as preparing public service announcements, hosting cable TV programs, meeting with interesting and successful leaders, speaking at Town Board meetings and learning how to advocate for legislation.Advertisement The Town of Greenburgh welcomes you to the program and we hope to see you this summer! Please confirm your participation within the next week if interested in participating. Please email Judith Beville, program coordinator, at JBeville@greenburghny.com and Paul Feiner at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. Share the News!Advertisement Community News COVID News Hooray For The Herd! June 15, 2021 It did not take long for Governor Andrew Cuomo to launch the celebration. On Tuesday, the state passed the magical,... Read More COVID News Westchester and NY State Reach A COVID Milestone In Mid-June June 15, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— We can all feel it and see it around us, but it is still gratifying to read... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Student Wins International Film Award June 12, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News June 2021 TEAC News June 12, 2021 NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,... Read More Community News Goings on in town Irvington News Local News Our Community Top News The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst June 11, 2021 By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Top News State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher June 11, 2021 By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a... Read More Community News Local News Tarrytown News Top News Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility June 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History June 9, 2021 By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign June 8, 2021 By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint