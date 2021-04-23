TOMORROW NIGHT: Julius Rodriguez Quintet!

April 23, 2021

Tomorrow! Julius Rodriguez Quintet – Jazz Forum Premium Livestream for NAACP/ACT-SO

Sponsored By Adam R. Rose and Peter R. McQuillan

The NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) is a yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students.Pianist and drummer, Julius Rodriguez will lead his acclaimed Quintet of young Jazz stalwarts through an engaging and exciting set of standards and originals LIVE from the Jazz Forum, Tarrytown. Originally from White Plains, NY, 22-year-old Rodriguez has attended Juilliard in New York City and has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Jazzmeia Horn and Carmen Lundy among many others. His much-heralded Quintet has performed five sold-out weekends in the first three years of Jazz Forum presentations.

Share the News!







