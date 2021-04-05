April 5, 2021

Monday, May 24, 2021

Hollow Brook Golf Club- 1060 Oregon Road E, Cortlandt, NY 10567

Join us for a full day of fun to benefit the children, families and adults served by Abbott House!

10:00AM Brunch and Registration

12:00PM Shotgun Start

5:00PM Cocktail Hour and Silent Auction

6:00PM Dinner and Player Awards

All players will have use of locker room, practice facility and driving range.

Enjoy the beverage cart and snacks during play.

Hole out in 2 against Long Drive Pro Scott Kalamar – Win a Trip for 2 to Pebble Beach!

Hole-In-One Contest – Win a Brand New Car or $25,000!

Cocktail hour includes an open bar and appetizers.

To ensure the safety of all guests, this will be a cashless event. Credit cards, Venmo, and PayPal will be accepted during all parts of the event.

Thank you for your understanding and for supporting Abbott House

