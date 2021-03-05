Sign Up To Join The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Webinar Series

The U.S. Small Business Administration has some key changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which will be available for a limited amount of time to ensure America’s smallest businesses get exclusive access. If you are a small business owner with fewer than 20 employees, or are self-employed; there is new information for you. Please join us for a series of webinars hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Public Private Strategies Institute, & other stakeholders to hear about: What steps you can take now to take advantage of this special opportunity, which closes at 5:00 P.M. EST, Tuesday, March 9th, 2021

Additional changes and recent policy announcements made by the Biden-Harris Administration

Have your questions answered by SBA Leadership Schedule Mar. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET, Black + African-American Small Business Owners, Click here to register.

Mar. 5, 3:00 p.m. ET, Hispanic Small Business Owners, Click here to register .

. Mar. 6, 2:00 p.m. ET, Veterans, Self-Employed Business Owners, Click here to register .

. Mar. 8, 3:00 p.m. ET, LGTBQ Business Owners, Youth Entrepreneurs, Restaurant Owners, Click here to register. Cosponsorship Authorization # 21-0501-14: The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least 24 hours in advance of this event; please contact Judette Crosbie at Judette.Crosbie@sba.gov with subject header ACCOMMODATION REQUEST.