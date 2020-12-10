Irvington Farmers Market Goes Indoors

We’re back! This Sunday marks the start of our winter season, OUTDOORS. We’re kicking things off with a mini-holiday market within the farmers’ market. Artisans from the Rivertowns are visiting with local crafts to delight even the pickiest person on your list. Artisans from the Rivertowns are visiting with local crafts to delight even the pickiest person on your list. We’ll have luxurious bath products from The Copper Faucet Soap Company, August Wren artwork, and jewelry from Myriad Mirage and our very own Suzie Fromer, former president of the Market board.