Tappan Zee Bridge
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge

December 19, 2020

By Rick Pezzullo—

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties will have their E-ZPass Tags automatically enrolled in the new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Resident Discount Plan before new toll rates take effect on the Hudson River crossing on January 1, 2021.

Those in the program will see their bridge toll remain at its current level – $4.75 per trip – through the end of 2022. Regular E-ZPass drivers will pay $5.25.

Meanwhile, Rockland and Westchester E-ZPass NY customers enrolled in the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Commuter Plan will pay $3.15 per trip starting Jan. 1 – or $1.60 less per trip than those in the resident discount plan. Intended for those who frequently cross the bridge, the commuter plan provides a 40 percent discount on 20 trips taken in 30 days. A minimum of 20 trips per month are required. If fewer than 20 trips are taken per month, drivers will be charged for each trip not taken. Approximately 25,000 customers currently take advantage of the commuter plan.

“In addition to our existing commuter discount plan, we are providing E-ZPass NY customers in Rockland and Westchester with another affordable option to cross the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “The resident discount plan benefits those who occasionally cross the bridge and is one more reason it pays to have an E-ZPass NY account.”

Earlier this month, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors approved new toll rates on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and Tolls by Mail customers on the Thruway system-wide to support the conversion to cashless tolling.

Qualified residents who have an email listed on their E-ZPass NY account will receive an email before January 1 with details regarding the discount plan.

