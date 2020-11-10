November 10, 2020

Janis Ann Battista, 77

Janis Ann Battista, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died November 7. She was 77.

She was born March 28, 1943 in Tarrytown on March 28, 1943 to Stephen J. and Ann Oleskwich Galba. She was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School.On August 5, 1967, she married Anthony J. Battista in Immaculate Conception Church. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception where she sang in the choir and was seen working at the bazaar every summer.She is survived by Anthony, her husband of 53 years, as well as her children James (Linda) Battista and Janis Ann (James) Orzan. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be on Friday, November 13 at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m.

