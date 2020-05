Like all schools, Irvington High will not be holding a traditional cap-and-gown graduation this year. In order to give departing seniors at least a sense of this erstwhile milestone, the school lit up the scoreboards at Meszaros Field/Oley Track and in the Campus Gym Wednesday night at dusk with “20s” to honor “our amazing class of 2020.” Photos were posted in the school’s Facebook page. It was, as they say, a win-win.

Share the News!