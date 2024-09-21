Support our Sponsors
St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Government & Politics

2024 Schedule For Westchester Candidates Forums

• Bookmarks: 5

September 21, 2024

LWVW will be hosting a moderated candidate forum for the U.S. Congressional District 16 race in the November Election.

Local leagues throughout Westchester will be hosting candidate forums for contested races for New York State Senate and Assembly Districts.

U.S. Congressional District 16

Candidate Forum

Thursday, October 17, 2024

7pm to 8:30pm

White Plains Public Library

Auditorium

100 Martine Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601
An LWVW-trained moderator will pose questions to Miriam Flisser (R) and George Latimer (D), who are running in the general election to represent CD 16. Questions to be posed at the forum will be finalized in advance but not made available to the candidates or any of their staff members.
Submit a Question to Pose to the U.S. CD 16 Candidates

Get involved!

Support our Sponsors
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY

Contact Alan Cass to assist with the event logistics or Kathy Gray to participate on the questions committee.
The League of Women Voters of Westchester also announces that it will not be holding Candidate Forums for the U.S. Congressional District 17 race or for the Westchester District Attorney race.

With respect to the race for U.S. CD 17, Democratic candidate Mondaire Jones had stated that he was available for the proposed October 21, 2024 forum at the Ossining Public Library. However, incumbent Congressman Michael Lawler, Republican candidate, would not commit to any date.

With respect to the race for Westchester County DA, Republican candidate John Sarcone had accepted the invitation for the proposed October 24, 2024 forum at the White Plains Public Library. However, Democratic candidate Susan Cacace declined to participate.

A candidates’ meeting with only one candidate present is an “empty chair” meeting, and is not permitted under LWVW rules and its policy of nonpartisanship. LWVW regrets that these important proposed educational events for voters had to be cancelled.

“This is a lost opportunity for the public to hear directly from candidates in person and to address their own questions to them,” stated Westchester County League President Kathy Meany. “We strive to run forums in a respectful, non-partisan environment that encourages civil discourse and allows candidates to communicate with the people they are seeking to represent. It is a disappointment that there will be no such in-person opportunity for voters residing in Westchester [for purposes of the U.S. CD 17 and Westchester County DA races].”

Additional Candidate Forums Hosted by Local Leagues in Westchester
393155942_753693933468108_4741299737783201950_n image
NYS Senate District 35

Khristen Kerr (R) vs. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D)

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

7pm to 8pm

via Zoom

NYS Senate District 37

Tricia S. Lindsay (R) vs. Shelley Mayer (D)

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

7pm to 8:30pm

White Plains Public Library

NYS Senate District 40

Gina Arena (R) vs. Peter Harckham (D)

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

7pm to __

Hybrid Event

Virtual via Zoom

In person at New Castle Town Hall
seal image
NYS Assembly District 88

Thomas Fix, Jr. (R) vs. Amy Paulin (D)

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

7pm to 8:15pm

New Rochelle City Hall

NYS Assembly District 90

John Isaac (R) vs. Nader J. Sayegh (D)

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

6:30pm to 7:30pm

Grinton I. Will Library in Yonkers

NYS Assembly District 92

Alessandro Crocco (R) vs. MaryJane Shimsky (D)

Thursday, October 10, 2024

6:30pm to 7:30pm

Greenburgh Public Library

NYS Assembly District 95

Michael Capalbo (R) vs. Dana Levenberg (D)

Monday, October 7, 2024

7pm to 8pm

Ossining Public Library
Please note: Candidate forums have been proposed but not yet confirmed for other contested NYS Assembly and Senate races within Westchester as well as for various municipality races.

Contact your local league president or voter service chair for additional information about the NYS candidate forums and volunteer opportunities.

For more information on this and other LWVW programs,

visit the LWVW Events webpage.
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
2024 Schedule For Westchester Candidates Forums

2024 Schedule For Westchester Candidates Forums

September 21, 2024
LWVW will be hosting a moderated candidate forum for the U.S. Congressional District 16 race in the November Election. Local...
Read More
Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash

Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash

September 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan...
Read More
It’s Your Money. Come And Get It

It’s Your Money. Come And Get It

September 19, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of schemes out there that offer free—or at least easy—money. One should always check,...
Read More
A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play

A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play

September 18, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--       It was a transformation worth waiting for.       Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park was the scene of...
Read More
Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts

Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts

September 17, 2024
Two Irvington High School seniors have been honored for their exceptional musical talents. Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform...
Read More
Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction

Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction

September 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, this summer’s beloved public sculpture installation in the Village of Irvington, is now...
Read More
National Merit Semifinalists From Schools In The Rivertowns

National Merit Semifinalists From Schools In The Rivertowns

September 16, 2024
Ardsley (Ardsley High School): Leo Blank; Aarjav Brahmbhatt; Anhad Kataria. Dobbs Ferry (The Masters School):  Lucas Camacho; Max Lovitt; Sien...
Read More
Show & Tell

Show & Tell

September 16, 2024
SHOW & TELL: The secret life of objects  By Krista Madsen– TIME FOR A GOOD DEATH So many of us became begrudging...
Read More
Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm

Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm

September 16, 2024
Following a nearly year-long extensive search, Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT), one of the nation’s leading teacher diversity mentoring programs,...
Read More
Here Come The Candidate Debates

Here Come The Candidate Debates

September 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman and Solace Church-- In an election year, autumn is debate season, leading off with a big one...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
206 views
bookmark icon