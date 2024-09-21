Government & Politics 2024 Schedule For Westchester Candidates Forums Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 5 September 21, 2024 LWVW will be hosting a moderated candidate forum for the U.S. Congressional District 16 race in the November Election. Local leagues throughout Westchester will be hosting candidate forums for contested races for New York State Senate and Assembly Districts. U.S. Congressional District 16 Candidate Forum Thursday, October 17, 2024 7pm to 8:30pm White Plains Public Library Auditorium 100 Martine Avenue White Plains, NY 10601 An LWVW-trained moderator will pose questions to Miriam Flisser (R) and George Latimer (D), who are running in the general election to represent CD 16. Questions to be posed at the forum will be finalized in advance but not made available to the candidates or any of their staff members. Submit a Question to Pose to the U.S. CD 16 Candidates

Contact Alan Cass to assist with the event logistics or Kathy Gray to participate on the questions committee. The League of Women Voters of Westchester also announces that it will not be holding Candidate Forums for the U.S. Congressional District 17 race or for the Westchester District Attorney race. With respect to the race for U.S. CD 17, Democratic candidate Mondaire Jones had stated that he was available for the proposed October 21, 2024 forum at the Ossining Public Library. However, incumbent Congressman Michael Lawler, Republican candidate, would not commit to any date. With respect to the race for Westchester County DA, Republican candidate John Sarcone had accepted the invitation for the proposed October 24, 2024 forum at the White Plains Public Library. However, Democratic candidate Susan Cacace declined to participate. A candidates’ meeting with only one candidate present is an “empty chair” meeting, and is not permitted under LWVW rules and its policy of nonpartisanship. LWVW regrets that these important proposed educational events for voters had to be cancelled. “This is a lost opportunity for the public to hear directly from candidates in person and to address their own questions to them,” stated Westchester County League President Kathy Meany. “We strive to run forums in a respectful, non-partisan environment that encourages civil discourse and allows candidates to communicate with the people they are seeking to represent. It is a disappointment that there will be no such in-person opportunity for voters residing in Westchester [for purposes of the U.S. CD 17 and Westchester County DA races].” Additional Candidate Forums Hosted by Local Leagues in Westchester NYS Senate District 35 Khristen Kerr (R) vs. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) Wednesday, October 16, 2024 7pm to 8pm via Zoom NYS Senate District 37 Tricia S. Lindsay (R) vs. Shelley Mayer (D) Tuesday, October 22, 2024 7pm to 8:30pm White Plains Public Library NYS Senate District 40 Gina Arena (R) vs. Peter Harckham (D) Wednesday, October 9, 2024 7pm to __ Hybrid Event Virtual via Zoom In person at New Castle Town Hall NYS Assembly District 88 Thomas Fix, Jr. (R) vs. Amy Paulin (D) Wednesday, October 16, 2024 7pm to 8:15pm New Rochelle City Hall NYS Assembly District 90 John Isaac (R) vs. Nader J. Sayegh (D) Tuesday, October 22, 2024 6:30pm to 7:30pm Grinton I. Will Library in Yonkers NYS Assembly District 92 Alessandro Crocco (R) vs. MaryJane Shimsky (D) Thursday, October 10, 2024 6:30pm to 7:30pm Greenburgh Public Library NYS Assembly District 95 Michael Capalbo (R) vs. Dana Levenberg (D) Monday, October 7, 2024 7pm to 8pm Ossining Public Library Please note: Candidate forums have been proposed but not yet confirmed for other contested NYS Assembly and Senate races within Westchester as well as for various municipality races. Contact your local league president or voter service chair for additional information about the NYS candidate forums and volunteer opportunities. For more information on this and other LWVW programs, visit the LWVW Events webpage. 