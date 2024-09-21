2024 Schedule For Westchester Candidates Forums

The League of Women Voters of Westchester also announces that it will not be holding Candidate Forums for the U.S. Congressional District 17 race or for the Westchester District Attorney race. With respect to the race for U.S. CD 17, Democratic candidate Mondaire Jones had stated that he was available for the proposed October 21, 2024 forum at the Ossining Public Library. However, incumbent Congressman Michael Lawler, Republican candidate, would not commit to any date. With respect to the race for Westchester County DA, Republican candidate John Sarcone had accepted the invitation for the proposed October 24, 2024 forum at the White Plains Public Library. However, Democratic candidate Susan Cacace declined to participate. A candidates’ meeting with only one candidate present is an “empty chair” meeting, and is not permitted under LWVW rules and its policy of nonpartisanship. LWVW regrets that these important proposed educational events for voters had to be cancelled. “This is a lost opportunity for the public to hear directly from candidates in person and to address their own questions to them,” stated Westchester County League President Kathy Meany. “We strive to run forums in a respectful, non-partisan environment that encourages civil discourse and allows candidates to communicate with the people they are seeking to represent. It is a disappointment that there will be no such in-person opportunity for voters residing in Westchester [for purposes of the U.S. CD 17 and Westchester County DA races].”