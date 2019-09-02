Obituaries – August 2019

Robert Lopez, 40

Robert L. Lopez, a resident of Dobbs Ferry, died unexpectedly August 22. He was 40.

He was born August 22, 1979, in Port Jefferson, NY. He was a dedicated and loyal employee for the local ShopRite. He was a passionate Yankees fan and had a love for music. He composed his own lyrics, enjoyed singing his songs and playing his guitar. He performed regularly at clubs in New York City. He was always known as someone with a sensitive heart, meeting challenges, and dedicated to his immediate family. He was a learner of many things, but more importantly a teacher of many things regarding the heart.

Mr. Lopez is survived by his mother, Dr. Estrella Lopez-Sweetser; step-father, Elliot Sweetser; brother, Daniel L. Lopez; Sister-in-Law, Jackie Lopez; Nephew, Mateo L. Lopez and his caring aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose L. Lopez; uncle, Vincent “Billy” Lopez; and grandparents, Lillian and Julio Lopez and Rosario Sanchez and Francisco Rodriguez.

Josephine Tuths, 85

Josephine Tuths, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died August 7 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was 85.

Born in Brooklyn on June 3, 1934, she was the daughter of Anthony and Frances Russo Tuths. The family moved to Tarrytown in the early 1970s.

After college, she went to work for F.W. Woolworth’s where she became a buyer and she remained with the company for more than 40 years. In her retirement she enjoyed the company of the many friends she made in the Tarrytown Seniors. She looked forward to the meetings and get-togethers. She also enjoyed cooking and would bring food to the Senior Center to share with friends.

She dedicated her life to her family and will be remembered for having taken very good care of her mother. She was also deeply religious and was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church.

She is survived by her brother Joseph and his wife Elaine. She is also survived by her nieces Jeannette Lundgren, Cynthia Lundgren, Michelle Lundgren, Lorraine Tuths and Denise Tuths-Frey, as well as her nephew Anthony Tuths. Also surviving are her great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Freda Radomski, 78

Freda Radomski, a lifelong resident of Dobbs Ferry, died peacefully August 14 in her home after a brief illness. She was 78.

Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Anna Geberl. In 1960, she married her beloved Joseph at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yonkers. Together, they moved to Dobbs Ferry. Family was the most important thing to Mrs. Radomski. She enjoyed the holidays and was the happiest being surrounded by her family during those times. She had a passion for cooking, reading and loved receiving flowers. She will be sorely missed.