The Senior Benefits Information Center at Warner Library is available to all seniors and families every Wednesday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm in Conference Room A on the third floor of the library.

Warner Library is located at 121 North Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information, contact library director Maureen Petry or call (914) 631-7734.

The library offers a variety of community resources each day year-round. To learn more, visit: www.warnerlibrary.org.