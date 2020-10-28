14th Annual GIVING THANKSGIVING 2020: How YOU Can Help Families in Need

GIVING THANKSGIVING 2020 The 14th annual Giving Thanksgiving is coming up soon! Giving Thanksgiving is a family-run charity organization that helps families in need within our community. It makes it possible for these families to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoy this special American holiday. Thanksgiving was always a big holiday in our families. We want other people to have the opportunity to celebrate this day as we have, with family, food, and feelings of gratitude. This year more than ever we need to reach our community in need. Each year, through the generosity of local businesses, community members, and our committed volunteers, we are able to provide many families with a Thanksgiving meal to make this occasion even more special. Through the RSHM Life Center, in Sleepy Hollow, food baskets are distributed to families in need. We are asking for a $30 dollar donation (or more if possible) to help pay for their holiday meal consisting of chicken, rice, beans, apple pie, apple cider, and fruit that each family will be receiving. All checks can be made out to “Giving Thanksgiving” and we ask that all donations be mailed to the RSHM Life Center at 32 Beekman Avenue, Tarrytown, New York, 10591 or dropped off at the McGovern’s house by Thursday November 19th. The McGovern’s address is 35 Barnes Road, Tarrytown, New York, 10591. We appreciate your donations; we need all the help we can get to make this possible! Important Information: What: Cash or Check donation to help families in our community receive a Thanksgiving meal

When: ASAP or by Thursday November, 19th

Where: Mail or Drop off at the RSHM Life Center at 32 Beekman Avenue, Tarrytown, New York, 10591 OR the McGovern house at 35 Barnes Road, Tarrytown, New York, 1059 For additional information or questions, contact Ella McGovern at ella.r.mcgovern@gmail.com