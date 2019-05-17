Irvington Theater to Present “The World Before Your Feet” May 23, Followed by Special Q&A with Filmmakers

For over six years, and for reasons he can’t explain, Matt Green, 38, has been walking every block of every street in New York City – a journey of over 8,000 miles. Filmmaker Jeremy Workman and Executive Producer Jesse Eisenberg turned Green’s project into a captivating, multi-award-winning documentary, The World Before Your Feet, which screens at the Irvington Town Hall Theater on Thursday, May 23 at 7:30 pm, followed by a Q&A with Matt Green and Jeremy Workman.

Green’s walk stretches all five boroughs, from Bronx barbershops to Staten Island forests, from the Statue of Liberty to Times Square – spanning every street, park, cemetery and bridge. Fascinating, informative, inspiring, and often humorous, The World Before Your Feet tells the story of one man’s unusual personal quest and the unexpected odyssey of discovery, humanity, and wonder that ensues.

After the film, special guests Matt Green and director Jeremy Workman will discuss making the film and why Green still has not finished his walk.

Tickets for the event are $15.00 and can be purchased online or at the door. (Visit www.irvingtontheater.com for more information.)