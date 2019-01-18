T-Town Arrest of Drug Dealer, Caught in the Act

On Wednesday, January 16, Tarrytown Police, working with officers from the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, caught a drug deal in the act of selling heroin on the streets of the village. David Diaz, 42, of Walden NY was in possession of 312 wax envelopes, each filled with heroin. He was arrested and taken to the Tarrytown Police Station and charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree. Arraigned in Village Court, Diaz was remanded to the Westchester County Jail on $25,000.00 cash bail. He is due back in Tarrytown Village Court on January 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.