10th Annual Myra Alfreds Roundtable: 5/6

By Barrett Seaman-- Just as people emerge from their homes after a hurricane, looking around the neighborhood for downed trees...Read More
April 16, 2021
A Very Good Homecoming at Sleepy Hollow High
April 16, 2021
By Kevin Brown-- Homecoming at Sleepy Hollow High School is usually associated with rowdy fans, a fierce football game, regaled...Read More
FarmEats’ Irvington Restaurant to Open This April
April 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- Irvington Farmer’s Market regulars know Drew George, owner of FarmEats, well: he’s been providing customers with his...Read More
Historic YMCA Building in Tarrytown Sells for $6.45M
April 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- RM Friedland has announced the sale of the historic YMCA building in Tarrytown to Wilder Balter for...Read More
Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Proves Effective in Clinical Trial
April 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced Monday positive data from a Phase 3 trial of recently infected asymptomatic...Read More
Handful Of Blood Clot Cases Leads To Pause In Use Of J&J COVID Vaccine
April 13, 2021
The Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are calling for a temporary suspension in vaccinations using...Read More
They’re Back! Students Return To Rivertowns Public Schools
April 13, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- Second grader Emersyn Phelps could hardly wait for April 7. After nearly seven months, that was the...Read More
April 2021 TEAC News
April 12, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL APRIL 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...Read More
Earth Month Kickoff This Weekend – TEAC
April 12, 2021
TEAC is hosting a series of safely-distanced outdoor activities for April and May this year, beginning April 17th, running through...Read More
Indy Talks 26 – Feiner and Young Debate – Mar 2021
April 11, 2021
Indy Talks hosts a short debate between the two candidates for Greenburgh Town Supervisor, incumbent Paul Feiner and challenger Tasha...Read More