Wolfpack Re-Aligns to Grow Youth Football

Changes are afoot for Sleepy Hollow Football. After more than a decade, Wolfpack Football which serves kids Kindergarten through 6th grade with flag and youth tackle football programs is renaming itself Jr. Horsemen Football. New High School Varsity Football Coach Jorge Veintimilla will oversee football at all ages in town and the idea is to more closely align the youth football feeder program with the Varsity program. On July 19, 26 and Aug 2nd, Jr. Horseman clinics will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at SHHS where Jr. Horsemen can train with Varsity Coaches and players.

With youth football players already attending 7-on-7 camps, alumni parents are holding some fun fund raisers to offset the cost of football training. On July 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Family Fun Day will take place at Barnhardt Park for kids grade K to 6 and their families. There will be food, skills competitions and fun events to raise money and introduce the new program. On Saturday July 22nd, the Inaugural Alumni Flag Football Game will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SHHS Football Field. Registration is at 10 a.m. for anyone in the community who has been involved or simply supports Sleepy Hollow Football. Teams will be divided up and the tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. There are three packages available to join in and help contribute to the program. There will be an after-game celebration at JP Doyle’s from 2-4pm.