With Hillary Clinton at his Side, Cuomo Dedicates the New Bridge to His Father—and Opens the Eastbound Span

by Barrett Seaman –

Bridges can be useful metaphors—especially for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the dedication of the bridge he has now built and named after his father in a year he is running for re-election.

The ceremony at the peak of the bridge’s eastbound span, which begins opening to traffic overnight Friday into Saturday, September 7-8, was not unlike that held a year ago when the westbound span first opened—flags, bands, local dignitaries, lofty speeches packed with encomia to organized labor and political allies. Except this time it was more personal and politically pointed.

“People are afraid,” said the governor. “At a time when the President is obsessed with building a wall, this bridge is a symbol of acceptance.”

Echoing Ronald Reagan’s famous 1987 Berlin call to Gorbachev to “Tear down this wall,” Cuomo said: “Mr. President, stop your quest to build a wall and start building bridges.” He meant, of course, not only the literal bridges Trump had campaigned on with his unfulfilled trillion-dollar infrastructure campaign but also the figurative bridges needed to unite a fractious nation.

His guest of honor, Hillary Clinton, whom Cuomo introduced as “the person I believe should be sitting in the Oval Office today,” picked up the metaphor in only a slightly more obtuse way. “If you can build it here, you can build it anywhere.”

The former New York Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate also took care to recognize the people who actually built the bridge: the 7,000 workers who put in 11.5 million hours of construction, using 220 million pounds of American steel with the help of 847 New York businesses awarded contracts to work on the bridge.

With most of the Cuomo family (save CNN anchor Chris) present, plenty of attention was paid to Governor Mario M. Cuomo. His widow, Matilda, rode, albeit reluctantly in the passenger seat, while her son the governor drove the 1932 Packard Phaeton that Franklin Roosevelt had gifted to succeeding New York governors when he went to Washington.

In unusually personal remarks, the governor recounted how, in his father’s final days, he had drawn up the courage to ask his father, “Do you love me?” Seemingly taken aback, Mario Cuomo replied, “I love you so, so, so much,” which Andrew Cuomo then repeated back to his father before dedicating a plaque and cutting a blue ribbon to make the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge official.

As a Practical Matter

The new bridge will not open all at once. The first lane on the eastbound span opens Friday night, and by sometime Saturday, all four of its lanes will be open to traffic heading into Westchester. Gradually, over the next few weeks, the westbound span, which has been handling all traffic since it opened in September 2017, will open the southernmost lanes that had been dedicated to eastbound traffic. As each of those lanes open, the temporary Jersey barriers will be rolled back and eventually disappear altogether, while fresh lines will be painted.

On October 29th, the new Express Bus service will commence, using dedicated lanes on the right-hand side of each span. The finishing touch, the addition of the 12-ft.-wide “shared use” pedestrian and bicycle path on the north edge of the westbound span, will not happen until sometime next year, as protective fencing must be installed.

As the governor has promised repeatedly, the $5.00 toll ($4.75 for EZPass users) will remain in effect until 2020. By then, the state may have completed its reconciliation of toll rates on bridges and tunnels statewide and produced a rational toll scheme.