Winter Blues Concert to Rock the Music Hall

by David Neilsen –

On Saturday, Jan 6, the Tarrytown Music Hall will be transformed into a local dance club as the venue for the 5th annual Winter Blues concert. Produced by the Sleepy Hollow Performing Arts Boosters, the event features local acts The Incumbents, Juke Joint and the Tarrytown Horns, and the always-popular Losing Our Faculties–a band made up of talented teachers from Sleepy Hollow High School. Also scheduled to perform is the Sleepy Hollow Jazz Combo, and the show kicks off with performers from the upcoming Sleepy Hollow Middle School musical Newsies and the High School’s Spring production of Beauty and the Beast. “There’s no better way to emphasize the performing arts in our community then by combining a fun party with community talent,” said Boosters co-President Alexa Brandenberg.

Originally the brainchild of Mary Kohrherr and Jan Atkinson, The Winter Blues concert has become the Boosters’ biggest fundraiser of the year. A lively, fun, energetic event, it perfectly encapsulates what the Boosters are all about. “My first impression of the high school performing arts was at the first Winter Blues in 2013,” explained Boosters co-President Amy White. “I knew Mr. Spitzer and Mr. DiLeo as teachers from Washington Irving, but I hadn’t a clue how they could perform. I was blown away by them, Ms. Trenczer, and all the alums sitting in with the bands. I started volunteering with the Boosters the next year.”

The evening, which is open to all members of the community, includes an open bar with wine provided by Grape Expectations and beer from the Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. It is being catered by Anna Brabazon with local dessert maestro Renee Katshuba providing sweets through her company, MadeByRK. There will also be a silent auction featuring jewelry, art, and other items and services donated by local businesses and individuals. All proceeds will go to the Sleepy Hollow Performing Arts Boosters to further enrich the arts within Sleepy Hollow Middle School and High School.

“The Performing Arts Boosters supports, encourages, and enables the aspects of my children’s education that are closest to our hearts,” said White. “The plays, orchestra, band, chamber, jazz… the Boosters raise money to send the musicians and actors on their trips while also buying instruments, rehabilitating the pianos, and other projects.”

The adults-only event starts at 7 p.m. and continues to midnight. Tickets are $100 and can be reserved online at www.tarrytownmusichall.org or at the door. Teachers in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns and Sleepy Hollow High School alumni can email sleepyhollowperformingarts@gmail.com for a coupon code to purchase tickets at half-price.