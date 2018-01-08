Winning Poems To be Engraved On Sleepy Hollow Sidewalk

By Robert Kimmel –

While Hollywood stars have their footprints and handprints immortalized in cement in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theater, local rivertown residents now have a chance to make a literary impression in cement. It is an opportunity that doesn’t arrive very often, and it doesn’t involve footprints or handprints.

“Poetry in the Pavement Program” is part of a plan to “rebuild and enhance” the sidewalk along Riverside Drive in the Philipse Manor neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow. And what will be engraved in the cement will be brief poems, the winning entries in the village-wide poetry competition launched last month by a collaboration of the Hudson Valley Writers Center and the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

When the new sidewalk is installed this spring, the winning poems will be imbedded in it, according to the contest directors. Here are the contest’s guidelines:

Poets living, working, and studying in Sleepy Hollow or the rivertowns are invited to participate. The poem should be related to the Hudson River or the natural environment, and the submission should be kept to 8 lines or less.

The poems can be previously published or unpublished in their entirety or be excerpts from longer works. They may be in English, Spanish or another language, with a rough translation requested if not in English. Poems should be single spaced and printed in twelve-point type. The deadline by which all entries must be received is January 25, and they must be accompanied by a $5 reading fee.

Please send one poem per person to jennifer@writerscenter.org, marked “Poetry in the Pavement” in the subject line. Submissions and payments can also be made online at WWW.writerscenter.org, or mailed to HVWC, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY, 10591.

A panel of published poets will select the winning entries, and each of the winners will receive a $50 cash award along with their poems being engraved in the sidewalk. They will also have a reading at the “Open Mic,” at the Hudson Valley Writer’s Center on Friday, February 16th, the day following the announcement of the ten winners. The Writer’s Center reserves the right to print an excerpt of each winning poem. Selected winning poems or excerpts will also be published in The Hudson Independent’s March issue.