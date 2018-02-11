Where is This? How well do you know where you live? Does this look familiar?

Scroll down for the answer





The Landmark Condominium, Tarrytown, NY

The plaque is on the statue at the Landmark at 18 North Broadway in Tarrytown. The statue is of John Fremont who had a residence in the Pocantico Hills area after his explorations and candidacy for U.S. Presidency:

John Charles Frémont or Fremont was an American explorer, politician, supporter of emancipation, and soldier who, in 1856, became the first candidate of the Republican Party for the office of President of the United States.

The Fremonts moved to a New York City townhouse on 25th street and bought a country place near what is today Pocantico Hills in Westchester