What’s Happening – October 2018

Thursday 4

Drink And Draw Drink and Draw returns from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at 145 Palisade St., Studio 412A, Dobbs Ferry. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets and more information visit https://riverarts.org/drink-draw.

Retirement Discussions: CFP and CPA Paul Petrone will hold two free educational workshops at the North Castle Public Library, 19 Whippoorwill Rd., Armonk from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 4 the discussion will be “Social Security Tips to Retire Happy” and on Oct. 11 the topic will be “Solving the Retirement Income Puzzle.” Registration is required for both programs. Call 273-3887.

Friday 5

Talk For Two: The eight-week session is held on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mercy College. The language arts simulation program for children is held at the college’s Speech and Learning Center, 555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. Info: 674-7739 or visit mercy.edu/speech.

Sixties Music: “Stars of the Sixties,” featuring Jay and the Americans, The Brooklyn Bridge, The Vogues and The Chiffons, will be held at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 6

First Baptist Church Celebrations: The First Baptist Church of Tarrytown, 65 S. Broadway, is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year and two events to mark it will be held this weekend. On Oct. 6 the exhibition of FBC Tarrytown: 175 Years of Ministry from 10 a.m. until noon in the Fellowship Hall. On Oct.7 the 175th Anniversary Workshop service will be held with a private reception to follow. For more information, visit www.fbctarrytown.org or contact Yolanda Johnson at yolanda@yolandafjohnson.com.

Rivertown Films: Rivertown Films has scheduled two programs for October. On Oct. 6 Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Hollywood will be presented at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center. Composer/lyricist/producer Neil Berg brings to Rivertown Film a musical revue of some of the greatest songs from Hollywood’s greatest musicals and classic films. Tickets are $35 and $55. The 1931 version of Dracula will be presented at 7 p.m. at Nyack High School. Tickets: $20 adults / $10 students / $15 Rivertown Film and Arts Angels members. Information: 845-353-2568 or www.rivertownfilm.org

Sunday 7

Creatures Of The Night: The program is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Rd. While we are in bed fast asleep our animal friends are using their senses to find food and make their way through a mysterious nocturnal world. The fee is $5 for Center members and $8 for non-members. Info: www.greenburghnaturecenter.org or 723.3470.

Music Hall Open House: “Family Fun Day,” a free open house will be held at 10 a.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Lyndhurst Tour: Landscape and bowling alley tours are held on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at Lyndhurst. This one-mile walking tour explores the property’s western landscape covering the Gould era formal rose garden, greenhouse, rockeries with river views and culminates with a tour inside the 1894 Bowling Pavilion. Info: www.lyndhurst.org.

Wednesday 10

Candidates Night: Candidates running for election at the state level will discuss environmental issues and take questions from the audience from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Rd. This free program is in partnership with the Sierra Club Lower Hudson Group. Info: www.greenburghnaturecenter.org or 723-3470.

Westchester Wednesday Dance: Westchester Wednesday Dance with Ballet des Amériques will be held today and Feb. 20, April 24 and June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 12

Neil Young Tribute: “Broken Arrow: A Musical Tribute to Neil Young” will be held at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

The Laramie Project: From Oct.12- 21, Clocktower’s Award-Winning Adult Troupe is honored to present The Laramie Project, a deeply moving play about bigotry and tolerance, fear and courage, hate and hope. A percentage of the profits of this production will be donated to The Matthew Shepard Foundation. All information can be found at www.clocktowerplayers.com

Show tickets on sale at irvingtontheater.com

Saturday 13

Standup Comedy: Standup comic Vic DiBitetto will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org

Native Plant Gardening Workshop: The program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Rd. Ossining. Attendees will receive “seed bombs” and be taken on a tour of the native plant gardens at Teatown and Wildflower Island following the presentation. Fees: $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration required. Register online at www.teatown.org or by calling 762-2912, Ext. 110.

Sunday 14

Apple Cidering: The program will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Rd. The fee for the program, which is intended for all ages, is $5 for Center members and $8 for members. Info: www.greenburghnaturecenter.org or 723-3470.

Timeless Classics: Alfio will perform “Timeless Classics from Yesterday and Today” at 2 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Tuesday 16

Meet The Candidates: The Pace University Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA) will hold a Meet the Candidates forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Kessel Campus Center at the Pleasantville campus of Pace University, 861 Bedford Rd., in the Gottesman Room on the first floor.

Thursday 18

Howie Mandel: Comedian Howie Mandel will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Friday 19

Music Hall Benefit: The Music Hall Benefit to benefit the Tarrytown Music Hall will be held from 7 to 11 p.m., at the Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: 914.631.3390 ext.100 or http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 20

Bird Year Celebration: This year has been declared the “Year of the Bird” by the National Audubon Society, National Geographic. The Bronx River Sound Shore Audubon is joining this effort to spread awareness and make the connection between the well-being of birds and the natural world. The program is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Rd. Registration is free but required. Email Sandy at: brssaudubon@gmail.com

Sunday 21

River Beach Rendezvous: Come out for an afternoon on the beach of the Hudson River at the Kathryn W. Davis RiverWalk Center, Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow from 1 to 3 p.m. Join Teatown Lake Reservation educators and Strawtown artists for a creative nature art gathering during the free program. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Register online by visiting www.teatown.org or by calling 762-2912, Ext. 110.

Indivisible 10501 Meeting: The Pace University OCA’s Indivisible 10501 monthly meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Sleepy Hollow Senior Center, 55 Elm S.

Friday 26

Women’s Circle: Celebrate, study and explore Jewish Women’s issues and history. At 5:45 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Members and guests are welcome to the free program. Please e-mail tbawomenscircle@gmail.com for more information

Friday 28

Mitzvah Day: At 11 a.m. join Temple Beth Abraham’s Tikkun Olam (social action) committee by participating in a range of volunteer projects to help those in need in our local community. There will be projects for all age groups. Registration is requested. Contact tikkunolam@tba-ny.org to register or for more information.

Sunday, Nov. 4

TEDx Tarrytown: TEDxTarrytown Coalesce will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Education First’s (EF) Spellman Theater,100 Marymount Ave., Tarrytown. Tickets are on sale. Info: tedxtarrytown@gmail.com or www.tedxtarrytown.com.

Ongoing

Modern Dance Classes: RiverArts modern dance classes are now in session. The classes are taught by Mary Ford-Sussman. Classes are being provided on Thursdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hastings Yoga, 34 Main St., Hastings. Individual classes are $25 and multiple dance cards are available. Register on line at https://riverarts.org/educational-programs/dance-lessons/modern-dance-lessons.

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

‘Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School. Visit www.irvingtonfarmersmarket.net.

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Farmers Markets: TaSH is host to both weekly and rotating vendors, totaling more than 50 throughout the season. Held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thanksgiving at Patriots Park in Tarrytown. Free parking at John Paulding School. Info: tashfarmersmarket.org./

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. – a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770.

Rivertown Runners: The Rivertown Runners group runs multiple times throughout the week. The weekend group runs on the Rockefeller State Park Preserve carriage trails. For more information please visit www.rivertownrunners.org or follow us on Facebook. All are welcome.