What’s Happening – May 2018

Wednesday 2

Israeli Folk Dancing: Israeli Folk Dancing with Leng will be held on May 2, 16, and 30 at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. RSVP required: adulted@tba-ny.org or 631-1770.

Crimes of the Heart: Axial Theatre’ s production of Crimes of the Heart will be performed from May 4 through 20 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Ave., Pleasantville. Tickets can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com (search Axial).

Saturday 5

South Presbyterian Church Gala for Social Justice presents: “We are All Connected- A Musical Gala and Silent Auction”- 6 p.m. dinner family style, 8 p.m. concert with Pablo Mayor’s Folklore Urbano, Amalgama Music & Dance Project (flamenco). 343 South Broadway, Dobbs Ferry. For tickets contact Linda Jo: LJBerryPL@aol.com. (A portion of the proceeds to benefit Community For All.).

Sunday 6

Jazz Performance: Gary Smulyan will perform at noon at the Jazz Forum, 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown. It is the final program in Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s 2017-18 Master Class Series. Admission is free.

Tuesday 8

“Beyond the I: When Memoir Meets History”: Workshop with Mimi Schwartz from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hudson Valley Writers’ Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow:12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $124. Info: 332-5953 or admin@writerscenter.org

Wednesday 9

Introduction to Phenology: Introduction to Phenology will be presented by the Bronx River Alliance Ecology Team at 7 p.m. at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Rd., Scarsdale.

Rivertown Film Presents: Rivertown Films has scheduled two screenings for May. Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy will be presented on May 9 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center. Unseen Demme – Short Film by Jonathan Demme, including a discussion with Brooklyn Demme, will be presented on May 23 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center. Information: 845-353-2568 or www.rivertownfilm.org. Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance by calling 800-838-3006 or online.

Thursday 10

Spring Peony Celebration: The friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve will hold its 10th annual Spring Peony Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m., including a cocktail reception and buffet held in the Visitor Center courtyard. For tickets visit:r https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/qb7rWGeJPdfS3AsLtGe0Ew.

Saturday 12

Bingo Nights: The Sleepy Hollow Fire Department sponsors bingo nights every second and fourth Saturday of the month at 55 Elm St., Sleepy Hollow. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. You must be 18 or older to play.

Movie Mavens: The Movie Mavens series continues at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown, at 7 p.m. This month’s film is The Lemon Tree. A moderated discussion immediately follows with coffee and dessert. The program is free for members, and $5 for guests to offset the cost of refreshments.

Gala Concert: The Westchester Symphonic Winds celebrates 30 years of music in a gala concert at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and free for children under 10. Tickets may be purchased through the Music Hall box office, 877-840-0457, or online at www.tarrytownmusichall.org.

Sunday 13

Arlo Guthrie: Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St., P.O. Box 686. Tarrytown, NY 10591. Email: info@tarrytownmusichall.org. Phone: 914.631.3390 ext.100.Ticket Orders: TicketForce- 877.840.0457 (Reservations only) TicketForce Hours: Mon -Thu: 11am-6pm, Fri: 11am-4pm.Theatre Box Office open on show days.

Thursday 17

Friday 18

TBA Book Club: TBA Book Club will be held at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. The Rabbi and the Hitman by Arthur J. Magida will be discussed. RSVP: at 631-1770 or adulted@tba-ny.org.

Saturday 19

“Writing from Life”: Workshop with Bethany Ball & Sara Weiss from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Writers’ Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow:12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $124. Info: 332-5953 or admin@writerscenter.org

Sunday 20

“An Evening with Pamela Paul,” New York Times book review editor: Hudson Valley Writers’ Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow.Tickets are $10. Info: 332-5953 or admin@writerscenter.org

Shavuot Services: On May 19, at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown, a Reform Shavuot service will be held. On May 30 at 9 a.m. Conservative services will be held.

Thursday 24

Friday 25

Women’s Circle: A Women’s Circle program will be held at 5:45 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Celebrate study and explore Jewish women’s issues and history. Info: 631-1770 or tbawomenscircle@gmail.com.

Saturday 26

Music Hall Market: The Music Hall Market will be held at the Tarrytown Music Hall on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – a showcase of local and regional, artists, makers and indie pop-up shops. Visit www.musichallmarket.com for more information.

Ongoing

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. & 11 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

‘Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School. Visit www.irvingtonfarmersmarket.net.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life Series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770.