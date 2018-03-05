What’s Happening – March 2018

Mitzvah Month: It’s Mitzvah Month at the Shames JCC, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. Donation boxes are set up in both buildings on the J campus to collect various items that will be given to non-profit agencies. Please donate new kids’ pajamas, newborn to 5 that will be given to Room to Grow, a NYC organization dedicated to helping the lives of babies who are born into poverty during their first three years of development. Dog and cat food is being collected and will be given to the Paws Crossed Shelter in Elmsford; and the Hudson Valley Food Pantry in White Plains. The food pantry is asking for items that are in small sizes so they can be easily carried away. For more information on what to donate, please go to www.shamesjcc.org,

Life Safety Courses: Beginning in March and lasting throughout the spring, the Shames JCC, 371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, is offering multi-classes at various times and dates for anyone interested in being Red Cross certified. For more information, such as course descriptions, prerequisites, costs, and schedules, please go to www.shamesjcc.org . You can also call the Shames JCC at 366-7898 and ask for the aquatics director or e-mail ehammermeister@shamesjcc.org for a free prerequisite evaluation.

Black, White, & Gray: “Black, White & Grey,” a members’ group show is being held through March 18 at the Upstream Gallery, 8 Main St., Hastings. Upstream Gallery is now open until 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Info: 674-8548 or http://www.upstreamgallery.com.

Wednesday 7

Israeli Folk Dancing: Israeli Folk Dancing with Leng will be held on March 7, 21 and 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Beginners will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. and open dance and instruction will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. The cost is $10 for Temple members, $15 for visitors and guests, and $5 for junior and senior high school and university students. For more information on Leng visit http://ctisraelidance.com To RSVP, which is required, e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org or call the Temple office at 631-1770.

Thursday 8

Bingo Nights: The Sleepy Hollow Fire Department sponsors bingo nights every second and fourth Saturday of the month at 55 Elm St., Sleepy Hollow. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. You must be 18 or older to play.

Friday 9

Pippin: Pippin will be presented by the Clocktower Players Adult Troupe on March 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 18 at 2 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater, 85 Main St. reserved seat tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. An additional charge of $3 will be charged for each ticket bought at the door. A limited number of free tickets are available to current military, police, fire and EMS personnel upon presentation of departmental ID. Contact the box office at 591-6602 for more information.

Saturday 10

Conservation & Chamber Music: The Solace Quartet will perform works by Beethoven, Macdonald and Schumann at 8 p.m. at the Dobbs Ferry Woman’s Club, 54 Clinton Ave. It will be a sneak “listen” at a few movements from a RiverArts commissioned score to our upcoming performance piece, Braiding. Executive Director Doug Coe will speak with composer David Macdonald on his creative process. Info: riverarts.org.

Sunday 11

Adult Ed Brunch: Jewish Languages with Rabbi Andrew Ergas will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Rabbi Ergas is recognized as a leading speaker and educator in the Jewish community and beyond. For more details or to RSVP, contact adulted@tba-ny.org.

Wednesday 14

Rivertown Film Presents: Rivertown Films has scheduled two screenings for March at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew at 8 p.m. All films are presented digitally. On March 14, Faces Places, directed by Agnès Varda and JR, will be screened. The 89-year-old legendary documentarian Agnès Varda, an inveterate risk-taker, sets out in the company of the 34-year-old French photographer and environmental artist known as JR. On March 28, an evening of short films by award-winning filmmakers of Rockland County, all of whom will be present, will be screened. Information: 845-353-2568 or www.rivertownfilm.org/ Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance by calling 800-838-3006 or online at www.rivertownfilm.org. Unless otherwise noted, $12 is for general admission; $9 for students, seniors and general Rivertown Film members; and $8 for student and senior Rivertown Film members all for group tickets.

Friday 16

Avenue Q: Avenue Q is being presented by Spotlight Theatre Productions through March16 at the Clear View School, Julie Harris Theatre, 480 Albany Post Rd., Briarcliff Manor. The play is recommended for adults. If you would like more information, please contact Pat Concilio at 879-7708 or e-mail stpnytheatre@aol.com or atstpnytheatre@aol.com;

Saturday 17

Movie Mavens: The Movie Mavens series continues at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown, at 7 p.m. A moderated discussion immediately follows with coffee and dessert. This month’s film is Nora’s Will, the 2010 film that won seven Ariel Awards in Mexico. The program is free for members, and $5 for guests to offset the cost of refreshments.

Friday 23

Women’s Circle: A Women’s Circle program will be held at 5:45 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Celebrate study and explore Jewish women’s issues and history. You do not have to read or prepare anything in advance. Life experience is the only tool you’ll need. Members and guests are welcome. There is no charge for this program. Please call the Temple office at 631-1770 or e-mail tbawomenscircle@gmail.com for more information.

Hunchback: The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be presented by the Broadway Training Center – Senior Ensemble on March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and on March 25 at 3 p.m. at the Irvington Town Hall Theater, 85 Main St. Reserved seat tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. There will be an additional charge of $3 per ticket for admission at the door. Info: Irvingtontheater.com.

Saturday 24

Art Exhibit: New Works created by Lee Kui Dae will be displayed from March 24 through April 15 at the Canfin Gallery, 39 Main St., Tarrytown. Info: 332-4554 or www.CanfinGallery.com.

Italian Bred: Italian Bred, a heartwarming comedy, will be performed at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, For tickets visit Tarrytownmusichall.org. For more information about the show, visit: italianbredshow.com.

Ongoing

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. & 9 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

‘Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School. Visit www.irvmkt.org.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770.