What’s Happening – July 2018

Thursday 5

Sunset Jazz at Lyndhurst: Summer Jazz returns to Lyndhurst with free concerts in July and August. The July schedule is: 7/5: James Torme Group, 7/12: Brighton Beat, 7/19: Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet, 7/26: Chuck Braman Quintet. The grounds open at 4 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m. There is a $5 per person parking fee. .

Page-Turning Fiction: Page-Turning Fiction with Joanne Dobson Summer will begin at 7 p.m. at The Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow. The fee for five classes is $270 and the fee for six classes is $320. Info: 332.5953 or ask@writerscenter.org.

Friday 6

Joe Jackson Performs: Joe Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Saturday 7

Farmers Market: The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market is host to weekly and rotating vendors, totaling more than 50 throughout the season. It is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thanksgiving at Patriots Park in Tarrytown. Free parking at John Paulding School. Info: tashfarmersmarket.org

Monday 9

Marvin Hamlisch Documentary: The documentary Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did For Love will be screened from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson, Tarrytown. Info: Linda Paver at 450-0351.

Wednesday 11

Retirement Workshop: The free educational workshop Solving the Retirement Income Puzzle will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Purchase Free Library, 3093 Purchase St. Registration is required: call 948-0550 or register on line @ www.pfl@wlsmail.org.

Honeybees Buzz: What’s the Buzz with Honeybees? will be held at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Rd., Scarsdale. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m. and the program starts at 7:30 p.m. Beekeeper and Center Director of Education Greg Wechgelaer will present the basics of bees.

Rivertown Films: Rivertown Films has scheduled two screenings in July at the Nyack Center, Broadway at Depew.at 8 p.m. On July 11, A Fantastic Woman, directed by Sebastian Lelio, will be presented. It won this year’s Best Foreign Language Academy Award. On July 25, Columbus, directed by Kogonada, will be shown. Information: 845-353-2568 or www.rivertownfilm.org. Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance by calling 800-838-3006 or online.

Friday 13

Annie KIDS: Random Farms Kids’ Theater presents Annie KIDS at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Evening With Writers:

An Evening with playwright Kara Lee Corthron and author Sara Shepard will be held at 7 p.m. at The Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for Center members, students and seniors. Info: 332.5953 or ask@writerscenter.org.

Sunday 15

Rock The Hall Registration: Registration for Rock The Hall will be held at noon .at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Rock & Soul Review:

Dave Mason & Steve Cropper – Rock & Soul Revue will be held at 7 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: http://tarrytownmusichall.org. A Meet & Greet with the performers will be held, with a separate admission charge at 4:45 p.m.

Monday 16

Bubby’s Stories: Bubby’s Stories – Belarus to the Bronx with author Roslyn Rothstein will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson, Tarrytown. Info: Linda Paver at 450-0351.

Saturday 21

Art Of Interviewing: The Art of the Interview with Michael Balter will be held at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. at The Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow. Admission is $124. Info: 332.5953 or ask@writerscenter.org.

Monday 23

Artist As Witness: Artist as Witness — Holocaust survivor David Friedmann’s journey with his daughter Miriam Friedmann Morris will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson, Tarrytown. Info: Linda Paver at 450-0351.

Friday 27

Mary Poppins Jr.: Random Farms Kids’ Theater presents Mary Poppins JR. from July 27 through Aug. 4 .at the Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. Info: http://tarrytownmusichall.org.

Monday 30

Making A Killing: Making a Killing in Westchester County with Dr. Alan Schramm, a forensic psychologist will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson, Tarrytown. Info: Linda Paver at 450-0351.

Ongoing

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. & 11 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

“Drop Your Pants” Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770.