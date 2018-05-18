What’s Happening – In Our Libraries – May 2018

May 2018 Adult Events at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840 or e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org.

May 4

Memoir Writing Workshop: Catherine Wald’s Memoir Writing Workshop will meet on Fridays, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. Please register by phoning the library at (14) 591-7840, or online at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/.

May 5

Art Exhibit: Melinda Tepler and Laura Clark will be exhibiting monoprints and paintings from May 2 through 30, in the library’s Martucci Gallery. The Martucci Gallery hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. An opening reception will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 7

Morning Yoga: Morning Yoga with Nicole will be held on Mondays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on May 7, 14 and 21. Telephone the library at 591-7840 to register.

May 10

Learn About Reflexology: Learn about the holistic practice of reflexology from Advanced Holistic Nurse Cathleen Bonvento from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration is requested. Phone 591-7840 or register online at <irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup.

May 17

Book Club: The Thursday Evening Book Club will meet on at 7:30 p.m. to discuss Exit West by Mohsin Hamid.

May 19

Bronx History: DeWitt Clinton High School graduate Steve Samtur invites you to take a nostalgic stroll through the Bronx the way it was in the 1940’s, 1950’s and 1960’s at 2 p.m.

May 2018 Young Adult Programs at the Irvington Public Library

The following young adult events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840 or e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org.

May 7

Paper Flowers: “Tissue Paper Flowers – It’s nearly Mother’s Day” at 7:30 p.m.

May 10

Balloon Challenge: “The Great Balloon Tower Challenge” at 4:30 p.m. The team that builds the highest tower out of balloons and masking tape in the time allotted will win a prize.

May 14

Make-Up: “Pre-Prom Make-Up Make Over” at 3:30 p.m. All women are welcome to this event, even if prom was a long time ago.

May 21

Bead Makerspace: Perler Bead Makerspace at 3:45 p.m. – Bring your favorite characters to life with Perler Beads.

May 31

Book Tasting: At 5 p.m., “Eat, Taste, Read! Book Tasting Night”, a middle school event. We’ll have books for every appetite. Join us in sampling a variety of really good middle school titles – some old, most new. We’ll also have something good to eat.

May 2018 Events at the Warner Library

The following events have been scheduled for March at the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

Tuesday 1

Holistic Wellness: Holistic Wellness for the Young Family will be presented by the Heart-To-Hand Healing Center at 2 p.m. Call 631-7734 to sign up.

Wednesday 2

Mother’s Day Jewelry: Making with Blanca Medina will be held at 7 p.m. Sign up at the Reference Desk, or call 631-7734.

Thursday 3

Business Book Group: The Business Book Group will meet at 7 p.m. This month’s business book is The Lean Startup by Eric Reis.

TED Talks: Ted Talks will be held on May 3 and 10 at 7 p.m.

Thursday 10

Second Thursday Book Group: The Second Thursday Book Group meets at 7 p.m. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance will be discussed.

Friday 11

Radio Plays: The Shadow radio plays will be presented on Fridays, May 11 and June 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. Sign up at the Reference Desk or call 631-7734.

Monday 14 /

Improv: An improv performance with Lynne Lori Sylvan of Veracity Actors Studio and her students will be held at 7 p.m.

Intro To Facebook: Are you the last person you know to learn how to use Facebook? Come to this friendly, informative session at7 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit us at reference.

Tuesday 15

Lunch Can Be Murder: The Mystery Book Group now meets at 11 a.m. The book that will be discussed this month is, Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz.

Saturday 19

Ripped & Sewn: Ripped & Sewn, a mini film series documenting the foster care experience through the eyes of foster children, will be screened from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The films will be: Family Rewritten, My Identity, and Feeling Wanted. For further information, e-mail tliverpool@UWWP. org or call 2-1-1 to reserve as seating is limited.

Wednesday 23

American Journalism Discussion: “Invasion of the Truth Snatchers – Is American Journalism in Trouble?” will be held at 7 p.m. Join a panel of journalists and media experts as they explore the current state of the news media in an age of “bubbles, tweets and fake news.” The program is sponsored by The Hudson Independent, your most trusted source for local news and events.

Thursday 31

Italian Culture: Italian culture will be discussed by Carla Gambescia, author of La Dolce Vita University: An Unconventional Guide to Italian Culture from A-Z at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

Art Exhibit: Art created by Sleepy Hollow High School students will be on display throughout May in the Art Gallery/

May 2018 Event at Purchase Free Library

Saturday 19

Retirement Income Puzzle: “Solving the Retirement Income Puzzle” will be discussed by CPA Paul M. Petrone 11:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. at the Purchase Free Library, 3093 Purchase St. Admission is free. To register, which is required, call the Reference Des at 914-948-0550 or send an e-mail to www.pfl@wlsmail.org.

Events at Greenburgh Public Library

Wednesday 2

Branch Meeting: The American Association of University Women will hold its May branch meeting at 6 p.m. at the Greenburgh Public Library,300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford. Dr. Lauren Wright author of On Behalf of the President – Presidential Spouses and White House Communications Strategy Today will be the guest speaker. For further information: 914-721-8200.