What’s Happening – In Our Libraries – July 2018

July 2018 Adult Events at the Irvington Public Library

The following events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840 or e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org.

July 14

Baseball In American Culture: At 2 p.m., sports commentator, journalist, and author, Evan Weiner will present a lively and revealing discussion about the history, mythology, and influence of baseball on the American culture .Please register ahead online at irvingtonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/ or telephone 591-7840.

Young Adult Programs at the Irvington Public Library

The following young adult events will be held at the Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor St. Info: call 591-7840 or e-mail irvref@wlsmail.org.

July 12

Natural Facial Exfoliant/Moisturizer: On July 12 at 4:30 p.m., using fresh fruits, vegetables, butters, and oils we will create exfoliants and moisturizers for smoothing, brightening, and softening the face.

July 19

Tile Art: A Tile Art program will be held on July 19 at 4:30 p.m. Alcohol Ink on smooth tiles create wondrous patterns, but when you add a stamped image in black ink on top of that, you have then created a piece of unique artwork to keep or give as a gift.

Events at the Warner Library

The following events have been scheduled for July at the Warner Library, 121 N. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information call 631-7734 or visit warnerlibrary.org.

Fine Free Weeks @ Warner: July 2 through 15, bring back your late books and other items and pay no fines.

Afternoon Movies: Afternoon Movies will be held weekly in July at 2 p.m. July 5, The Devil’s Disciple with Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas and Laurence Olivier. July 11 7 Days in Entebbe with Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl and Eddie Marsan. July 18: Game Night with Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler. July 25: Annihilation with Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tessa Thompson.

Mah Jongg Classes: Mah Jongg classes are being held on Mondays at 2 p.m. from July 9 through 30. Seating is limited and signup is required. Call-631-7734 or visit the Information Desk.

July 9

Excel Spreadsheets: At 7 p.m. The program Introduction to Excel Spreadsheets will be held. Sign up at 631-7734.

July 10

Second Thursday Book Group: The Second Thursday Book Group will discuss Homer & Langley by E. L. Doctorow on July 12 at 7 p.m.

July 13

Shadow Radio Play: The Shadow Radio Play series will continue at 2 p.m. Call 914-631-7734 or visit us at Reference to sign up.

July 17

Murder Mystery Book Club: The Lunch Can Be Murder-Mystery Book Group will meet on July 17 at 11 a.m. Bring a snack and share your thoughts with fellow mystery lovers in Room R by the Reference desk.

July 26

Adventures In Architecture: Adventures in Architecture with ArchForKid will be held on July 26 and Aug. 2, 9 and 16 at 4 p.m. Sign up for one or more family workshops focusing on architecture and design:

Teen Game Nights: Teen Game Nights will be held every other Thursday from July 26 through Aug. 23. The program will include video games, board games and snacks.

July 28

Take a Tromp through the Swamp with Tom Sieling. He will play and sing fun, humorous, and participatory kids’ songs, for families of all ages. Saturday, July 28 at 11:30 AM/

July 31

Harry Potter Party: A Harry Potter Party will be held on July 31 at 2 p.m. Wear your robes, bring your wands and join us. Sign up at the Reference Desk or in the Children’s Room or call 631-7734.

Event at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library

Summer Reading Game: Play the Summer Reading Game at the Dobbs Ferry Public Library, 55 Main St. Info: 914-231-3300 or dobbsferrylibrary.org.