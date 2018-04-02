What’s Happening – April 2018

Friday 6

Lyndhurst Opening Weekend: A series of events, including the Spring Blossoms Flower Show, have been scheduled for this weekend for the opening of the 2018 season at Lyndhurst, 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. The flower show will be held on April 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stroll through the mansion’s opulent rooms at their own pace and see the floral displays in full bloom without a guided tour of the mansion. General admission tickets are $18 per person. Info: Lyndhurst.org/flowershow. The Flower Show kicks off with a special Preview Party co-sponsored by the Garden Club of Irvington on April 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the floral designers and discuss their signature styles while strolling the mansion with a drink and hors-devours in hand. Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the historic Rose Garden perennial beds and historic fountains. Tickets can be purchased for $25, $50, or $100 online at Lyndhurst.org/flowershow. High Tea in the Cottage will have timed seatings on April 7 and 8. Join us for tea in the Guest Cottage, a charming, intimate space adjacent to the mansion. The room will be decorated with flowers, fine china, and silver teapots from Seasons On The Hudson. You will be greeted with a glass of sparkling wine, generously donated by My Sherry & more. The menu includes tea sandwiches, canapés, dessert and Teagevity tea, courtesy of Saint George Bistro. Guests will take home a lovely arrangement by Seasons. Tickets are $150 and $100 of which is a tax deductible donation to benefit the restoration of the Rose Garden. Purchase at Lyndhurst.org/flowershow. Antiques on the Hudson will be held on April 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will be held in the Lyndhurst Welcome Center complex in a climate-controlled tent pavilion. Admission is $10 per person, which will be good all weekend. Admission is half off for AARP members paying on-site. Admission is separate from Flower Show entry. It is being presented by Barn Star Productions. (www.barnstar.com). Lectures, workshops and demonstrations will also be held during opening weekend. Info: www.lyndhurst.org.

Sunday 8

Systemic Constellations Workshop: Creativity and Living Your Potential with Eve-Marie Elkin, LMSW, LCAT, SEP will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Aligned Center,1 Bridge St., Ste. 64, Irvington. Admission is $40 and registration is required. Register at: www.tinyurl.com/SystemicConstellations. Info: www.TheAlignedCenter.com/events.

Wednesday 11

Holocaust Remembrance Service: A Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. The special guest speaker will be Holocaust survivor Lore Strauss. Strauss was born in 1923 in Nuremberg, Germany into an upper/middle class family. The family saw everything destroyed during Kristallnacht. From Nuremberg she went to a French “holding camp,” then she joined the French Resistance, and finally she was liberated. Lore then found her home in the United States. The service will include memorial candle lighting. Members and guests are urged to attend. The service is appropriate for children ages 8 and up.

Rivertown Film Presents: Rivertown Films has scheduled three screenings for April. On April 11 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center, The Florida Project will be presented. On April 22 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Theatre in Suffern, ROSA presents The Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The festival celebrates the Earth’s beauty, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities are doing to protect it. Doors open at noon. The mighty Wurlitzer organ plays at 12:30 p.m. The special ticket price for Rivertown Film members is $15 (promotion code “FILMS”). Other tickets are $20 online, $18 from ticket locations, or $22 at the door. Visit www.SuffernFilmFest.com for tickets and more information. On April 25 at 8 p.m. at the Nyack Center, the documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story will be screened. All films are presented digitally. Information: 845-353-2568 or www.rivertownfilm.org/ Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance by calling 800-838-3006 or online at www.rivertownfilm.org. Unless otherwise noted, $12 is for general admission; $9 for students, seniors and general Rivertown Film members; and $8 for student and senior Rivertown Film members all for group tickets.

Friday 13

Clothing Sale: Check out the extensive selection of clothing in our Clothing Closet and Boutique on April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. and April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Church and San Marcos located at the corner of Elizabeth and John Streets, Tarrytown. You may find consignment store items at thrift store prices. Our inventory changes monthly with generous donations, which can be accepted any Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. Info:: 914.631.2074 or christchurchtny@aol.com.

Saturday 14

Movie Mavens: The Movie Mavens series continues at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown, at 7 p.m. This month’s film is The Zookeeper’s Wife. A moderated discussion immediately follows with coffee and dessert. The program is free for members, and $5 for guests to offset the cost of refreshments.

Bingo Nights: The Sleepy Hollow Fire Department sponsors bingo nights every second and fourth Saturday of the month at 55 Elm St., Sleepy Hollow. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. You must be 18 or older to play.

Lighter Side: The All Shorts Irvington Film Festival (asIFF): The Lighter Side of Film will be presented by the Irvington Town Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. Celebrate spring with an evening of upbeat short films from around the world that highlight humor, hope, renewal and joyfulness. The screenings will be followed by an after-party for all festival ticket holders and filmmakers. The films are unrated and may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. VIP tickets, are $35 and include premium seating and cool swag. Standard tickets are $15.All tickets are subject to a theater processing fee. Fee varies with ticket price. Fees are always lowest when tickets are purchased through www.irvingtontheater.com. Tickets purchased in-person carry an additional handling fee.

Wednesday 18

Books @ Night: TBA Books @ Night will be held at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Stolen Beauty by Laura Lico Albanese will be discussed. The suggested donation is $2 and light refreshments will be served. RSVP: at 631-1770 or adulted@tba-ny.org.

Saturday 21

Studio Tour: The 25th RiverArts Annual Studio Tour – a multi-village adventure featuring almost 100 local artists – will be held on April 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Meet and engage with artists in their work spaces: industrial lofts, home studios, pop-up installations and galleries. Learn more about the creative process and purchase work directly from artists. Info: riverarts.org.

Sunday 22

Blood Drive: A blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the social hall at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. You must be between 16 and 75 years of age. Donors age 76 or over may donate with a note from their physician. The 16-year-old donors require parental permission on a New York Blood Center form, which will be available of the drive. You must weigh at least 110 pounds. If you have any medical eligibility questions please call 800-688-0900..Please eat and drink well and bring identification with photo or signature (e.g., a driver’s license or blood donor ID card)..Use this link bit.ly/TBA-BloodDrive to sign up. Reservations are required for non-temple members.

Boot Camp: The Shames Jewish Community Center will hold a “boot camp” for middle schoolers in grades 5-8 conducted by active duty reservists in the Israel Defense Forces. The program is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. These youngsters will experience a day in the life of an Israeli soldier and will enjoy obstacle courses, and other exercises. The cost is $10 and reservations are required by going to rivertownstzahalshalom@gmail.com The Shames JCC is located at 371 S. Broadway in Tarrytown. For more information, go to www.shamesjcc.org

Friday 27

Women’s Circle: A Women’s Circle program will be held at 5:45 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Celebrate study and explore Jewish women’s issues and history. You do not have to read or prepare anything in advance. Life experience is the only tool you’ll need. Members and guests are welcome. There is no charge for this program. Please call the Temple office at 631-1770 or e-mail tbawomenscircle@gmail.com for more information.

Saturday 28

Rabbi Holtz Honoring: Temple Beth Abraham’s Annual Gala will honor Rabbi David Holtz at 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in White Plains. Rabbi Holtz will be honored for his 25 years of service to our community. To purchase tickets, place an advertisement or to add your name to the list of well-wishers visit bit.ly/TBAGala.

Thursday 26

The Hudson Valley Affordable Housing Summit: “Novel Strategies for Novel Times”. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sponsored by Goldstein Hall, PLLC, Pace University Land Use Law Center and Housing Council. Join us at the NY State Judicial Institute, Pace Law School, 78 North Broadway, White Plains, New York, 10601. General admission: $25, NYS Attorneys (including CLE) $160.

Last year Congress passed the most sweeping overhaul of the federal tax code since 1986, and the proposed federal budget substantially decreases funding for affordable housing while Hudson Valley home prices continue to rise. In this new and complicated environment, the Hudson Valley Affordable Housing Summit will provide an overview of the current state of affairs and present strategies for increasing affordable housing in a variety of contexts.

Friday 27

An evening with Noah Bullock, Executive Director of Cristosal, at 7:30pm. Christ Episcopal Church & San Marcos, 43 South Broadway, Tarrytown. Noah will be speaking on the current crisis affecting El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. These three countries are experiencing some of the highest level of violence in the world. The work of Cristosal in community development, victim advocacy, strategic litigation and research and learning is making a significant difference. You are invited to come and learn how you can participate in the work of advancing human rights in Central America and here at home and join Cristosal in making a difference.

Sunday 29

Israel Committee Brunch: An Israel Community Bunch will be held at noon at Temple Beth Abraham, 25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Israel is turning 70. This special milestone will be celebrated with a fun program that chronicles the evolution of Israeli music. For more than 20 years, Josh Shron has hosted Israel Hour Radio on Rutgers University’s 88.7 WRSU. His fun, interactive session will show why you should be listening to Israeli music. For more details or to RSVP contact IsraelCommittee@tba-ny.org.

Ongoing

Free Tai Chi: Drop-in Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Jazz Forum Club: Shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. at One Dixon Lane in Tarrytown. Call 631-1000 or visit http://jazzforumarts.org/.

Pirate Quest: On Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. children ages 5-8 hunt through the grounds to load precious cargo onto their digital pirate ships at Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow. Call 366-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

‘Drop Your Pants’ Denim Recycling Initiative: Bring your worn denim clothes to the Tarrytown Music Hall lobby collection box for recycling into insulation and keep textile waste out of landfills. Visit http://bluejeansgogreen.org.

Wine and Jazz Wednesdays: From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring bassist John Lang at La Chinita Poblana in Irvington. Visit www.chinitapoblanany.com.

Ossining Farmers’ Market: Open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Dec. 17 at Spring & Main Sts. Call 923-4837 or visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Farmers Market: Open Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Main St. School. Visit www.irvingtonfarmersmarket.net.

Irvington Running Meetup: Group meets multiple times per week to keep fit, keep in touch and have fun. Beginning runners always welcome. Visit www.meetup.com/Irvington-running-Meetup/.

Mah Jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Call 631-1770 or e-mail adulted@tba-ny.org to ensure there are enough players for a game.

Men’s Club: Meets every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown. Meetings have varied speakers and are open to the public free of charge. Call 366-7898 or visit www.ShamesJCC.org.

Chess Club: The Warner Library Chess Club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org.

Healthy Life series: Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as health screenings and support groups. Visit www.phelpshospital.org.

Children’s programs at the libraries: Stories, rhymes, crafts and songs for children of various ages at Tarrytown’s Warner Library and Irvington Public Library. For Warner, call 631-7734 or visit www.warnerlibrary.org. For Irvington, call 591-7840 or visit www.irvingtonlibrary.org.

Torah Study: Torah Study is held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Abraham

25 Leroy Ave., Tarrytown. Classes are also conducted on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a discussion of this week’s Torah reading during conservative services. Info: 631-1770.