What is Your Favorite Local Outdoor Venue? – Inquiring Photographer

by Alexa Brandenberg



Jim Husselbee

Sleepy Hollow

“Peabody Outdoor Classroom, because it is a wonderful setting for learning.”

Jean O’Brien

Works in Sleepy Hollow

“Kingsland Point Park”

Pat Way-Townes

Works in Sleepy Hollow

“Sunset Cove, but I’d really like to go to Blue Hill at Stone Barns one day.”

Jacki Geoghegan

Sleepy Hollow

“Rockefeller Preserve. I can go there every day, take a different path, and see something new.”