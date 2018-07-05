“What do you think about Westchester increasing the buying age of cigarettes and vape to 21?”

Inquiring Photographer – July 2018

by Alexa Brandenberg –

Max Chuck

Sleepy Hollow

“I think it’s a good thing. Nobody should be smoking and the more difficult it is to access the better.”

Paul Moscarello

Sleepy Hollow

“Cigarettes are more dangerous than alcohol, so it makes sense.”

India Isaacson

Tarrytown

“I don’t think it will make much of a difference because the kids that are buying them already have a fake I.D.”

Jane Palermo

Tarrytown

“I could care less. Either youth will prevail or it won’t. That’s what youth is for.”

Robert Spirelli

Works in Sleepy Hollow

“I’m in favor of it. I think some kids are under the assumption that vaping is a safe alternative but there still are harmful effects that they may not know about.”