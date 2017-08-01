Westchester Community Foundation Awards Grants to Tarrytown Agencies

The Westchester Community Foundation, one of the largest funders of nonprofits in Westchester, has awarded grants totaling $45,000 to three agencies in Tarrytown working to ensure the summer is filled with free concerts, cultural experiences, and lots of fun.

A grant to Jazz Forum Arts will support 16 free jazz concerts in the village, a grant to Lyndhurst will open the doors for free tours of the historic home for residents, and educational and entertaining programs at the farmers market will be supported through a grant to Rivertowns Village Green. The grants are awarded through the Arnold E. and Olga C. Feldman Fund, which was established in a bequest by Tarrytown resident Arnold Feldman for the benefit of village residents. The fund has distributed $132,000 to date for the benefit of village residents.