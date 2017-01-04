Village of Tarrytown Ends Status as Property Assessor

by Robert Kimmel

Beginning this month, Tarrytown is no longer evaluating properties for tax purposes. It eliminated its regular assessment responsibilities and turned them over to the Town of Greenburgh. The five other villages in the town had already taken similar actions.

Following a public hearing in November, the Board of Trustees passed legislation to voluntarily terminate the village’s status as an assessing unit. Had there been petitions concerning the action from the public within a month, the change could have been put to a referendum, but that had not happened. Village taxes will be based upon the town’s property evaluations.

“With Greenburgh having gone through the recent reevaluation and reassessment, the town’s property rolls are much more accurate than the old village’s evaluation since we had not gone through a reassessment process in a good while,” Village Administrator Mike Blau explained. Tarrytown last went through a full reassessment in the mid-50s.

“Obviously, since the town had just gone through this process, anyone whose property evaluation went down as part of that reassessment, could come into the village and say, ‘Here is an accurate assessment, you need to reduce my assessment, and secondly, you need to pay me back additional dollars, for the assessments’ differences’,” Blau told this newspaper. Tax payments, of course, will continue to go to the villages.

Assessor Robert Wheatley’s part-time position paying $12,000 annually was abolished at the end of December. Blau noted that assessment administrative costs were not the primary motivation for the action. In addition to having a part-time assessor, the village has paid tax certiorari attorneys, who deal with property assessment appeals, upwards of $60,000 annually for their work.

“We won’t be spending that kind of money on attorneys,” Blau said. However, some of those payments will continue, as he stated, “…because there are some matters where we want our tax certiorari attorney to be in meetings to speak on behalf of the village.”

The Village of Irvington started using the town’s tax rolls in 2011, before the reassessment, and the Village of Ardsley made the same move that year. It was noted by trustees at their November meeting that, since the reassessment, both Hastings and Dobbs Ferry have taken similar action to use the town’s tax rolls, as has Elmsford. School taxes are also based on the town’s assessment.

Tarrytown formerly had annual “Grievance Days” when real property owners could bring their appeals before the village assessor; however, they will no longer take place. Grievances appealing assessments must now be filed within the June 1 to June 20 time frame directly to the Town of Greenburgh’s assessor’s office. The tentative assessment roll will be available June 1. The deadline for filing new or renewed exemptions is May 1. A final tax roll will be filed September 15.

Greenburgh Assessor Edye McCarthy described the villages’ actions as making it “less complicated for property owners. They don’t have to deal with two assessing authorities, just one,” she said. There is no need for dual applications for reassessments or adjustments. It will result in “only slightly more work” for her office, said McCarthy who, added that, “We have good lines of communication with the villages and they’ll improve.”