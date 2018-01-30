U.S. Postal Service Problems – We Want To Know

There has been an increase in reports of problems with the U.S. Postal Service lately. Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner has taken it up with representatives and officials in Washington. The Hudson Independent would like to know of any problems readers in our core villages of Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Irvington have had with mail delivery or mail service. If you’ve had trouble with the USPS lately, post your comments below:
