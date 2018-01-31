Third Public Workshop Set for Tarrytown’s Comprehensive Plan

by Robert Kimmel –

With the completion of Tarrytown’s new Comprehensive Plan expected by May, the village is providing another opportunity for residents to offer their input toward its advancement. The Plan’s consulting team has scheduled its third Public Workshop for Tuesday, February 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Warner Library.

As a starter, attendees will hear a formal presentation reviewing the progress of the work that is designed to provide guidelines for Tarrytown’s future development. The planning encompasses topics such as mobility within the village, land use, including waterfront development, economic growth, local business opportunities, maintaining its cultural characteristics, population diversity, tourism and more. Following the presentation, there will be an open house during which residents can contribute their ideas.

The workshop will be hosted by the professional consulting team established by the village to work with its committees and Board of Trustees. The team consists of representatives from WXY architecture + urban design, the Land Use Law Center-Pace Law School, Regional Plan Association, Sam Schwartz Engineering and Westchester County Planning.

Public input from Tarrytown’s residents at the first two workshops has formed the basis for progress toward the Comprehensive Plan’s goals, according to Tiffany Zezula, the Deputy Director for the Land Use Center at Pace University School of Law. At the February workshop, “Participants will also vote on strategies and actions that help implement the goals of the Comprehensive Plan,” Zezula said. “Facilitators will be on hand to record feedback and engage citizens in conversation.”

During the workshop there will also be a presentation regarding the zoning opportunities for the train station area. Tarrytown has been working since 2014 to frame concepts for the area around its Metro North Station. That pursuit, led by a committee jointly headed by David Aukland and Joan Raiselis, both members of the village Planning Board, has been blended into the overall Comprehensive Plan, and the two head a Steering Committee for the plan.

Future changes in the station area would be designed to improve its welcoming environment and link it more easily to the village’s business area and other locales. The waterfront would “retain its public parkland, sports and boating amenities, and will be enhanced to make it a more vibrant year-round destination,” according to the planners.

Two other committees, the Comprehensive Plan Working Group and the Zoning Working Group, comprise the team that reports to the village’s officers and Board of Trustees. More detailed information about the full project, as well as the opportunity to offer comments can be found on the website, www.tarrytownconnected.com.