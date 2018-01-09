The Shames JCC’s wellness series continues: On Sunday, January 21st from 2-5PM, experience “Life without Fear”, a two-hour workshop on how meditation can relieve anxiety. The symptoms of anxiety, tension, and stress are well known, but the antidotes to this modern epidemic often seem elusive. In this workshop featuring international meditation teacher Jeff Carreira, attendees will explore a form of meditation that he calls The Practice of No Problem. Practicing this simple technique for even the duration of this seminar will reveal the personal and cultural sources of anxiety, and help to transcend fear, worry and self-concern.