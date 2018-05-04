THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT TO PRESENT: “INVASION OF THE TRUTH SNATCHERS: AMERICAN JOURNALISM IN AN AGE OF BUBBLES, TWEETS AND FAKE NEWS”

May 23rd Forum represents a “deep commitment to serious journalism and its vital purpose”

Veterans of major print and digital media will focus on challenges to trust and integrity – offering a wide range of perspectives at Tarrytown’s Warner Library.

The Hudson Independent community newspaper is sponsoring “Invasion of the Truth Snatchers: American Journalism in an Age of Bubbles, Tweets and Fake News,” a unique public forum on the dramatic challenges facing news organizations today. To be held at 7 p.m. on May 23rd at Tarrytown’s Warner Library, the event will offer diverse perspectives from prominent veterans of the print and digital media who will discuss issues related to the trustworthiness of journalism and its essential role in sustaining democracy. Their remarks will be followed by a Q&A session. Admission will be free of charge.

The forum’s featured participants will be:

Barrett Seaman, moderator of the discussion, Chair of The Hudson Independent’s Editorial Board, and a 30-year veteran of Time magazine, where he was an editor, foreign-bureau chief and White House correspondent.

Jon Scott, co-anchor of “Happening Now” on Fox News, Fox field correspondent covering the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and an Emmy winner for news writing while at NBC’s “Dateline”.

Mary Rasenberger, Executive Director of The Authors’ Guild, widely recognized expert on Internet, media and copyright law, attorney with over 25 years of experience in private, corporate and government practice.

Bill Grueskin, Columbia University journalism professor, formerly Deputy Managing Editor of The Wall Street Journal overseeing 14 domestic bureaus, former Managing Editor of WSJ.com, and Bloomberg Executive Editor for digital-platform training.

“This forum represents our deep commitment to serious journalism and its vital purpose in society, which begins at the grassroots level with community news organizations like The Hudson Independent,” stated Rick Pezzullo, Editor of the Independent. “The importance of journalistic integrity and public trust in news reporting are starkly evident today, at least as much as any other time in American history. For our communities, we believe the Independent has a special responsibility to focus on the challenges to those values. We are profoundly grateful to the professionals who, in speaking at our forum, will help us meet that obligation.”

Among the questions the panelists will discuss, Mr.Pezzullo added, are: “Is commitment to objectivity a lost cause in journalism? What happened to once-widespread trust in news reporting? Should any news outlet be trusted, and if so, why? How can a news organization or individual reporter earn credibility across ‘society’s bubbles?’”

The Hudson Independent is a community newspaper serving over 20,000 readers in Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Scarborough-on-Hudson, and Ardsley-on-Hudson.

Contact: