The Hudson Independent Spreads Its Wings

In an editorial three months ago noting our 14th anniversary, we wrote about our ambitions to broaden and deepen our relationship with our readers. We expressed that we wanted “to increase our interaction with the communities we serve.” We promised to make our website “more current and livelier,” with more links to local activities. Starting now, we are going to deliver on those promises and predictions, beginning with our website.

Check out www.thehudsonindependent.com for yourself. We have a new format that we believe is much more user-friendly. You can more easily access different sections to find news, photos, video and a constantly updated calendar of local events. With a click, you can subscribe to the print edition, write a letter to the editors or learn how to advertise and how to zero in on news about the communities and news that interests you. You can also link to our Facebook page and YouTube videos.

Starting in May, we will be launching a broadcast and video-streaming feature called “Indy Talks.” Each month, our editors will be interviewing newsmakers, arts leaders and politicians from the rivertowns and making them available on as many local on-line venues as we can, starting with our own website and Facebook pages.

Also in May, we will be holding what we hope is just the first of a series of public forums on matters of interest. On May 23rd, we will convene a panel of journalists and media experts to talk about the state of the news media today (See “Save the Date” notice below). We hope you will attend and share your own views.

It all adds up to a better relationship between The Indy and you, our readers—soon to be viewers and interlocutors.