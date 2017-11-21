The Family YMCA at Tarrytown is conducting a community needs assessment

The Y would like your input. To design services focused on the community, the Y would like to hear from the entire community, and we have agreed to distribute this survey to our constituents. Based on this community needs assessment, the Y, in partnership with others, will design and deliver new programs and services that address critical issues in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

**This link will take you to a short online survey.

Survey responses are not individually tracked and are kept confidential.

https://yusa.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1N9uvxqJKbBahff

The assessment should take no more than five minutes to complete, and the results will be compiled into an executive summary that will be shared with our organization and others partnering with the Y in this effort.

The link will be available through December 15, 2017.

Should you have any questions, please contact Gerry Riera at 914-418-5564 or by email at gerryr@ymcatarrytown.org.