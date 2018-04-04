Tarrytown’s 6-6 Named “Flotilla of the Year” by Coast Guard

by Alexander Roberts –

At a Change of Watch Ceremony in Ossining on March 18, Tarrytown’s Flotilla 6-6 was named “2017 Flotilla of the Year” by the U.S. Coast Guard. The honor singled out Tarrytown’s volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary from among all of the flotillas in Westchester and Putnam counties. It was cited for “exemplary service” in keeping the Hudson River safe through its patrols around the Tappan Zee Bridge project, providing boater education and vessel safety checks, and for contributing to the fact there were no boating fatalities last year. The Coast Guard Auxiliary serves as a critical “force multiplier” for the U.S. Coast Guard, composed entirely of volunteers who share a love of boating and service.

Tarrytown 6-6 Flotilla Commander Paul Scoca accepted the award from U.S. Coast Guard Bosun John Phillips, Operations Training Officer for Sector New York. Scoca said, “Receiving this award is a testament to the professionalism, dedication and perseverance of our members.”

The Coast Guard Auxiliary performs seven of the Coast Guard’s 11 missions, including search and rescue, marine services, boater education and river patrols from Croton to Spuyten Duyvil in the Bronx. It provides classes in boating safety, as well as free advanced training and certification in marine operations.

Two Rescues

Members of Tarrytown’s flotilla were involved in two rescues last year. During a training exercise in Lake Mahopac, members rescued two small children, whose parent radioed for help after his disabled pontoon boat drifted further and further away in heavy wind. Auxiliarists Barbara Schulz and Kevin Lustyik performed a second rescue of a Hudson River kayaker.

Scoca, who was given the 2017 Auxiliarist of the Year award, said the flotilla is looking for new members and he invites them to attend a meeting of the flotilla, which occurs on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Washington Irving Boat Club. The flotilla also offers boat safety certification classes for all types of boats, including personal watercraft (jet skis). Classes are taught by Auxiliarist Bob Delia, who may be reached at rdelia7801@gmail.com.