Tarrytown Urges Water Conservation as Water Tank Repair is Underway

by Robert Kimmel –

Repair work on the four million gallon high-service water tank in the southern part of Tarrytown has begun, and the work has been accompanied by some precautionary requests from the village for residents and businesses.

While no water emergencies are anticipated for the large portion of Tarrytown the tank services, the village has asked, “…..everyone for cooperation to conserve as much water as possible during the peak usage periods.” Those hours are described as 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and again, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The village also notes that users “may experience low water pressure” at times. It asks that, during the peak hours, residents should refrain from activities that consume a large amount of water, citing examples such as “using clothes washers, taking baths, or long showers, and washing cars.” Businesses and others using large amounts of water also have been asked to reduce their consumption.

Surrounded by trees, off Carriage Trail and Roundaben Road, east of 620 South Broadway, the high- service water tank has been a reservoir for the needs of village residents and businesses for about 50 years. According to the Department of Public Works, the repair on the tank could last for as long as several months, but may be completed sooner.

Water will still be flowing into the water system and to all of the village’s approximately 2,500 service connections, but it will bypass the tank being repaired. Tarrytown regularly uses two tanks to maintain a reserve of water for approximately 12,000 people. In addition to the four-million-gallon tank being repaired, there is a 900,000-gallon low service tank off Neparan Road, north of Sunnyside Avenue. Water from the Catskill Aqueduct is pumped into the system from the village’s pumping station on Neparan Road where it is first chlorinated and treated chemically in a break tank before being sent to the holding tanks.

Were there a water main break, other emergencies, or “super high demand” within the system, during the large tank’s repair, there could be problems with the normal water pressure in the areas serviced by that tank, according to the village’s Department of Public Works.

The repair crew hired to work on the tank will be cleaning its massive inside, once emptied of water, and assessing the work needed to repair a crack in the structure, Village Administrator Rich Slingerland said. A new section of steel wall is expected to be welded into place to replace the damaged section.

Almost two million gallons of water, on average, are used daily in the village; however, during the summer, the highest amount of water used in a single day has reached an estimated 4.5 million gallons. Tarrytown pays New York City $1,728 per million gallons for the water consumed within the village’s system.

While it bills local residential and business users to help pay the city, approximately 38 percent of the total water used within the village is unaccounted for and is lost as a source of revenue. The village described the bulk of this loss as coming from “water main breaks, firefighting, street cleaning, hydrant flushing, and other miscellaneous unmetered uses.”

Tarrytown recently replaced most old residential water meters with updated ones, and it is bidding out for the replacement of 96 two-inch and up meters which are generally used for commercial and industrial use. It also signed on to a New York City Water Demand Management Plan aimed at curbing general water use by five percent.

In announcing the plan, the village noted that updates on the tank repair will be found on the Tarrytown website, www.tarrytowngov.com. Questions can be answered by calling 914-862-1819, or emailing Administrator Slingerland, rslingerland@tarrytowngov, or Superintendent of Public Works, Howard Wessells, Jr., hwessells@tarrytowngov.com.