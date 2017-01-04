Tarrytown Train Station Study Targets Parking on West Side of Metro North Rail Tracks

by Robert Kimmel

Among the various proposals to emerge from the Tarrytown Train Station Area Study, the relocation of a good segment of commuter parking from the west side of the railroad tracks to the east side of the Metro North tracks appears to have gained a consensus within the project.

The village-owned parking lots on the waterfront side of the tracks are targeted in the Strategic Plan developed for the study. It asserts, “While providing necessary commuter parking, stand-alone surface parking is not the most desirable use for this environmentally and economically valuable land and contributes to traffic on the H-bridge.” It recommends that, “Existing surface parking could be relocated from lots west of the tracks to well-designed, mixed-use structures east of the tracks.”

Following the course of the Strategic Plan conceived in 2014, the associated Tarrytown Economic Development Study (TEDS) also calls for “Assessing the feasibility of moving parking from the west side of the tracks to the east side of the tracks.”

Three proposed concepts for Tarrytown’s waterfront that have been developed by the consultants working with the village’s team studying ways to transform the area all call for reducing commuter parking on the tracks’ west side.

A “Park Concept” describes the waterfront as “…primarily a destination for recreation and culture.” Included with that space would be “active and passive parkland, a two-story anchor institution such as a cultural or environmental educational center. There might also be “limited restaurant or retail included… to support these uses.” The existing tennis and basketball courts would remain as they are now. The plan would relocate “half of the existing commuter parking to the east of the railroad tracks.”

The “Neighborhood Concept” would include public open space, while being “primarily a residential area. Housing is provided within three and four-story buildings north of the Tarrytown Boat Club in order to protect the views from Main Street,” the report noted. They could include 115 housing units. Some ground surface commuter parking would remain and some could be provided on the ground floor of the residential buildings. “A little less than half of the commuter parking would move to the east side of the railroad tracks.”

A “Waterfront Destination Concept” is described as, “designed to attract both residents and visitors.” Among the inclusions within this mixed-use development would be a “combination of three and four- story buildings, with restaurants and retail establishments,” with residential units above them, as well as a “boutique hotel, and cultural institution, recreation and open space.” There would also be a “prominent waterfront landing/gateway to the Hudson River.” The basketball court would be relocated “to provide public access to the riverfront promenade…across the tracks from the Village Hall.” The concept provides for enhancement of the Washington Irving and Tarrytown Boat clubs, as destinations, and relocates all commuter parking to the east side of the tracks.

While the plan emphasizes that the three concepts are proposals designed to explore the different ways the area can be developed, it states that “all are compatible with the broader vision of a walkable, people-friendly community with clear connections to downtown.” Their purpose is to “illustrate and understand the general visual, traffic and fiscal implications of different land use choices.”

At the forefront of the Station Area Study is a Steering Committee appointed by the Tarrytown Board of Trustees and composed of members of the Village Planning Board, village officials, a trustee, a county planning official, and resident volunteers. It employed Collaborative Planning Studio, led by Melissa Kaplan-Macey, to help create the Strategic Plan, and consultant Kevin Dwarka LLC, to take on the Tarrytown Economic Development Study. The latter study “recommends ways that Tarrytown can advance village-wide economic development as it plans for the future of the station area and waterfront.” It states that, “Future development in this area should relate to and complement existing uses and connect with Downtown.”

In its continuing efforts to maintain transparency, the Steering Committee announced it is inviting the public to a meeting, January 5 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, to present work completed and to outline the next steps. Members of the committee and trustees would be present to discuss plans, the next steps, and answer questions as well as hear the public’s comments. Public workshops have been held and the committee has had meetings with the various stakeholders involved.

Regardless of what develops in the station area, the committee stated that, “Some basic improvements are needed to better connect the station area with downtown, make it a people place and make it green. This could include: redesigning Cortlandt Street as a boulevard with nicer sidewalks, trees, landscaping and street furniture; improving sidewalks along the H-bridge and Main and White Streets to make it more pleasant to get across the tracks and walk up and down the hill; reopening the pedestrian tunnel or building a new pedestrian bridge across the tracks; improving Sarah Michaels Park; and creating a direct pedestrian tunnel between Tarrytown Station and Sleepy Hollow. Also called for is “Improving traffic circulation at Depot Plaza and at key intersections in the station area, most crucially at Main Street and Depot Plaza.”

The complete Strategic Plan, TEDS, and an analysis of the development’s fiscal aspects, required fund raising, zoning changes, traffic implications, potential changes east of the tracks, and further necessary steps to be taken can be found via the special website set up for the project, http://www.tarrytownconnected.com.