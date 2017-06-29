Tarrytown Swimming Pool Information

The new outdoor swimming pool in Tarrytown (behind the train station) is open for the summer season. More than 680 residents have signed up for memberships, generating approximately $73,000 in revenue to the village, according to Village Administrator Richard Slingerland.

The pool is open on weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The seasonal member rates are: family (two adults, unlimited children) $400; Adults $200; Students and Seniors $100; Daily Guest fee (limit two per card holder) $10 weekdays, $15 weekends.

The village has also set aside times for laps: M-TH: 5:30 a.m., Sundays: 8 to 9:45 a.m. Lap fees are $50 for members and $80 for non-members.