Tarrytown Street Fair – June 3

by Robert Kimmel –

Main Street

Sunday, June 3

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Arrive on Main Street in Tarrytown, Sunday, June 3, and you will see an extraordinary gathering of craftsmen, musicians, dance troupes, jewelry makers, food offerings, and a variety of other vendors. They will all be part of the village’s 31st Annual Craft, Food and Street Fair presented by the Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce.

In all, one-hundred vendors, including many local participants, are scheduled to line the route displaying their wares and also providing entertainment, demonstrating their craft-making, fitness routines, dance steps, and you name it, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce has added 25 new vendors, exceeding the previous years’ numbers.

Among the vendors there will also be furniture makers, fitness specialists who will offer some quick workouts at their booths, and Zumba experts demonstrating steps to that shaking workout dance. Local restaurants will be providing food tastings. Music will drift along Main Street. It all takes place rain or shine.

You’ll also have a chance to walk away with prizes. As an example, at The Hudson Independent booth, complete a free, brief lottery entry form and you will be eligible to win two tickets for dinner and a show at the Westchester Broadway Theater. The winner will be determined by a drawing at the Fair’s conclusion at 5 p.m. The winner need not be present at that time.

As many as 5,000 people are expected to attend the Fair during its seven hour presence. This year’s sponsors of the Fair, along with the Chamber of Commerce, are Snap Fitness, Hudson PR, Dave&Busters/Pelham Manor and The Hudson Independent.