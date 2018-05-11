Tarrytown Sets Rules For Watering During Storage Tank Repairs

by Robert Kimmel –

Major repair work on Tarrytown’s four-million gallon water tank has resulted in the Village imposing firm rules on watering lawns and gardens for what could be as long as the next three months. Residential and commercial water users are prohibited from using automated sprinklers or unattended hoses with sprinklers for their gardens during the tank repair work.

The Department of Public Works issued an announcement early this month stating, “Watering lawns and gardens is prohibited until further notice, until the tank project is finished.” It continued that, “At this time, completion is estimated to take another 2 to 3 months.”

That statement was soon modified by Village Administrator Richard Slingerland, who wrote, “…we are allowing people to water their flowers and vegetable gardens with hand-held, manual sprayers. We are only prohibiting the watering of lawns through the use of automatic or manual lawn sprinklers.” He also said that while the Village’s preference is that hand-held hosing of lawns be limited, it may be done when necessary.

Slingerland explained that the Village’s rehabilitation project for the storage tank includes work both inside and outside, “…to perform a major repair, and to coat the tank inside and out to prevent rust and corrosion. Construction work such as this has to take place in good and warmer weather, not snowy conditions, and April is on record as one of the coldest on record.”

“This project has been planned for many years, to repair and re-paint the four million gallon water system storage tank,” the Administrator noted. “The Village’s contractor started in the middle of last year, and scheduled as much of the project as possible in months when people would not be watering their lawns.” The Village is re-routing water from its other, limited sources to continue its supply to village residents and commercial users.