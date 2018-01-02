Tarrytown Resident Releases Debut Album After 20-Year Hiatus

by Rick Pezzullo –

It is said good things come to those who wait, and patience is a virtue – two proverbial phrases that Tarrytown resident and musician Brad King can certainly attest to.

In the mid-1990s, King, who is also a freelance writer for The Hudson Independent, formed a group called Lotus Revival with Noelle Doughty in New Paltz. The duo recorded a demo, with Doughty on vocals and King on guitar, and they performed throughout the Hudson Valley before time and different musical directions led them to split up.

However, a few years ago, Doughty, who lives in the San Francisco Bay area and fronts the nationally acclaimed all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepperalla, called up King after finding one of their old recordings and asked if he was interested in resurrecting the songs.

“He was game and it all started up again,” Doughty said.

The duo performed together in 2016 with one of Doughty’s band members in Poughkeepsie, an experience that King explained convinced them to pursue an album.

“Many of the songs stood the test of time to us, and we decided to write new ones, too,” said King, who also plays in other regional bands, including Cornbread Jam.

The end result was a nine-track album called On My Way, which includes rock, folk, blues and Middle Eastern sensibilities and themes of love, loss, friendship and growth.

The bi-coastal band recorded the album in Oakland, California and had the songs mastered at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee. They have since performed their work in California, Oregon, Seattle and Woodstock.

“We are encouraged and thankful for the feedback on the album,” King said. “This is a really personal project and one we love sharing.”

Lotus Revival’s On My Way is available at CDBaby, Spotify, Amazon and many other retailers.