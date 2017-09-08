Tarrytown Ranked as Foodie Fave

by Barrett Seaman



Get ready for the stampede: Tarrytown has been named as one of the top five foodie destinations in the northeast—just behind tony Newport, Rhode Island. The rankings were done by RewardExpert, an online newsletter whose mission is to help those with credit card, airline and hotel rewards points make the best use of them.

The site described Tarrytown as “a wonderful side-trip or day-trip for both New York residents and tourists,” noting that 13% of the village’s 270 (really?) restaurants have five stars on Yelp, TripAdvisor and other restaurant review services. Singled out in the blurb were Cellar 49 on the grounds of Tarrytown House and Rivermarket Bar and Kitchen adjacent to the Hudson Harbor complex on the waterfront.