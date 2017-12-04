Tarrytown Music Hall Cancels Garrison Keillor Performance

The scandals involving sexual misbehavior within the entertainment, political and media worlds have had a repercussion in Tarrytown.

The Tarrytown Music Hall cancelled a show which had been scheduled for December 1, starring Garrison Keillor, the former long-time host of radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”

A day before the performance, the Music Hall indicated that, “In the light of the recent allegations against Mr Keillor, tomorrow’s show has been canceled. All ticket holders will be refunded and notified shortly.”

The show, featuring country music, was to include performances by Robin and Linda Williams.

Keillor’s involvement with Minnesota Public Radio came to an abrupt end just days before, following accusations about his “inappropriate conduct” during his tenure as producer and star of the radio show which began in 1974.

The allegations, from “a person who worked with him,” were denied by Keillor, who called them a “misunderstanding.” He retired from the radio show last year and had been making appearances at various theaters across the country.

The President of MPR, Jon McTaggart acknowledged the contribution Keillor had made to the “growth and success of MPR,” and noted that “all of us are saddened by these circumstances.” The allegations are being investigated.

Ticket holders can check the Music Hall’s website for more information.