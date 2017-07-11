Tarrytown Man Nabbed on Felony Drug Charges

As members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Tarrytown and Irvington police officers were involved in an investigation that led to the arrest of Jesse A. Jorge of Tarrytown. Task Force members, along with officers from the North Castle Police Department and Detective Division, caught up with Jorge at a Stop & Shop on North Broadway in North White Plains on July 7. Jorge was charged with felony possession of Ecstasy, Marijuana and Psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms) and released on $2,500 in bail. He is due to be arraigned Tuesday night, July 11.