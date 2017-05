by Rick Pezzullo

A Tarrytown man was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash in the village.

According to State Police, Kenedy Severino, 32, was operating a 2017 BMW motorcycle northbound on the deceleration ramp of Exit 8 on I-87 at approximately 10:38 p.m. when he failed to maintain his lane, lost control of the motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier.

Severino was pronounced dead at the scene.