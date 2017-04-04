Tarrytown Looks at Options to Ease Traffic Congestion

by Rick Pezzullo

With existing traffic congestion expected to worsen in the area from approved developments, Village of Tarrytown officials are exploring options to have vehicles move more efficiently.

In mid-March, the Board of Trustees reviewed some recommendations made by a consultant hired by the village with funds it received in a legal settlement in August 2013 with neighboring Sleepy Hollow. The settlement stemmed from a lawsuit Tarrytown filed against Sleepy Hollow over traffic concerns related to the Edge-on-Hudson project on the former General Motors site.

Tarrytown has a maximum of $384,000 at its disposal, courtesy of Sleepy Hollow, to make traffic improvements within the next four-and-a-half years. It allotted $44,000 to have JMC of Armonk identify at least two traffic mitigation measures it can pursue.

“Traffic in this town is going to be phenomenal,” said Trustee Robert Hoyt. “You’re not going to be able to move.”

Richard Pearson, senior associate principal of JMC, said one potential improvement his firm would label a priority is installing a traffic signal and left turn lane at the intersection of Route 9 and Franklin Street, adjacent to Washington Irving Intermediate School.

Pearson noted if that new traffic signal was put into place it would be coordinated with the existing signal at Benedict Avenue.

A traffic signal was also identified at West Franklin Street and White Street, although trustees also questioned the viability of constructing a roundabout in the same location, which JMC did not study, but Pearson didn’t rule out.

Meanwhile, JMC looked at the possibility of adding traffic signals on the H-Bridge over the Metro-North Railroad tracks. Pearson said signals were not warranted, even factoring in projected additional traffic from Edge on Hudson and Hudson Harbor. Instead, his firm was recommending multi-way stop signs to replace existing yield signs.

The cost of installing traffic signals on the bridge, estimated at approximately $500,000, also puts a damper on that alternative.

Outgoing Village Manager Michael Blau said the next step for trustees would be to decide which mitigation measures they favored. He noted, if no improvements are made Tarrytown forfeits the money it received from Sleepy Hollow.